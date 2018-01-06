

A Cleveland Browns fan during the “Perfect Season” parade Saturday. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

As fans held up tombstones bearing the names of former Cleveland quarterbacks while others drank beer in the FirstEnergy Stadium parking lot, another woman at the Browns’ “Perfect Season” parade handed out wristbands bearing the words: “One before we die.”

The Browns went a perfect — and winless — 0-16 in 2017, the second team in NFL history to lose all 16 regular season games. To celebrate (or mourn), Cleveland fans circled the stadium for a parade. The route made a giant zero.

“It was that kind of macabre-type humor that I think the Browns fans have,” parade organizer Chris McNeil said, per ESPN. “I think we have every right to have [a parade] after this organization has given us nothing now for how many years?”

The Browns have won one game over the past two seasons combined. They have not made the playoffs in 15 years, the longest active streak in the league. Cleveland police estimated between 2,500 and 3,200 people attended the celebration/protest.

There was a parade in Cleveland for the 0-16 Browns and, well, it went about as expected. (via @mikerothstein) pic.twitter.com/doYbOL3aZM — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2018

The Cleveland Browns 0-16 parade has some crazy moments pic.twitter.com/JaKRclThnH — MeanMug Sports (@MeanMugSports) January 6, 2018

Cleveland's “Perfect Season” parade to honor the 0-16 Browns was equal parts humiliation and hope (: @AP) https://t.co/Ow2vQSByBk pic.twitter.com/E3lPsFYKWH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 6, 2018

Not everyone was terribly happy to see the parade, including a group of fans who counter-protested and Browns players who questioned fans’ commitment to the franchise.

That parade is a joke don’t call yourself a true browns fan if you go to that thing! Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire and it is completely wrong! — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) January 6, 2018

There are players on this team who want to play and win for the Browns and The Land. Parading around isn’t encouraging a change, it’s more so encouraging players to avoid the opportunity to play here. 1-31 isn’t what we want to be known for but we won’t stop fighting to win here. — Feast Mode #55 (@Danny_Shelton55) January 6, 2018

Things are looking up for Cleveland; in truth, it can’t get much worse. The Browns are guaranteed the top pick in the 2018 draft, and they also have the fourth pick thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans.

Read more:

‘Nothing’s official yet’: Jon Gruden still won’t admit he’s taken the Raiders job

Cam Newton is back in the NFL playoffs. His path to the postseason was far from simple.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson declares for NFL draft after fantastic college career

Raiders’ radio voice: ‘This coaching staff turned on Derek Carr’