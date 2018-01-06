Well, now it’s official.

Jon Gruden will be the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders, the team announced Saturday night hours after Gruden demurred, “Nothing’s official,” on ESPN’s broadcast of the AFC first-round playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Titans.

The team, which is set to move to Las Vegas in 2019, will reportedly pay Gruden $100 million over 10 years and introduce him as its next coach at a news conference Tuesday.

Gruden previously coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001, posting a 40–28 record. The team traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next offseason, and Gruden led to a 48-21 Super Bowl victory over Oakland.

ESPN play-by-play man Sean McDonough offered a classy farewell to Gruden before their call of the Titans-Chiefs game.

“There’s a great legacy on ‘Monday Night Football,’ ” McDonough said. “Not only have you lived up to it, you’ve enhanced it.”

Jon Gruden on Raiders HC job: “Thank you. Nothing is official yet.”pic.twitter.com/GbXtuVobXs — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) January 6, 2018

Now, it’s official.

The team reportedly offered Gruden an ownership stake if he accepts the coaching position, but who needs an ownership stake when you can have $100 million in cold, hard cash?

At least Gruden sounded very ready for some football. He managed to remind viewers to “remember the Titans” twice before the opening kickoff.

