The Tennessee Titans needed some kind of spark to wiggle back into their game against Kansas City on Saturday, and quarterback Marcus Mariota found a crazy way to do it — just not on purpose.

On third and goal from the 6-yard line, Mariota was flushed left and looked to throw toward the heavily covered back corner of the end zone. But his pass tipped off the Chiefs’ Darrelle Revis and into the air while linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis tried to shove Mariota out of bounds.

Instead, Pierre-Louis pushed the quarterback right into the flight path of the ball, which Mariota then caught before diving into the end zone.

Ta-da! Just like Titans Coach Mike Mularkey drew it up. It drew Tennessee within two scores of the Chiefs, 21-10, midway through the third quarter. Per NFL Research, it was the first time a quarterback completed a touchdown pass to himself since Brad Johnson did it in 1997.

Read more:

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce struggles to stand after hit to the head against the Titans

Congrats, Cleveland? Browns fans celebrate 0-16 season with parade.

‘Nothing’s official yet’: Jon Gruden still won’t admit he’s taken the Raiders job

Georgia beats Alabama, a meaningless college basketball result with a little bit of football meaning

Raiders’ radio voice: ‘This coaching staff turned on Derek Carr’