O.J. Simpson, one of the all-time great Buffalo Bills players, joined the team’s fans for a watch party for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Simpson, clad in a LeSean McCoy jersey, turned up at Moon Doggies in Las Vegas and found plenty of Bills fans.

OJ Simpson is hanging out with Bills fans in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/NluMAe7HZ7 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 7, 2018

The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back played for the Bills from 1969 through 1977; the Bills on Sunday were making their first playoff appearance in 18 years.

Simpson, 70, was released from a Nevada prison last October after serving nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with an ill-fated attempt to retrieve some of his sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

O.J. Simpson is NOT at the Bills-Jaguars game in Jacksonville. Manager at Moon Doggies bar in Las Vegas confirms he is there. pic.twitter.com/RLBhsCDEI5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 7, 2018

