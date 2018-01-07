O.J. Simpson, one of the all-time great Buffalo Bills players, joined the team’s fans for a watch party for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Simpson, clad in a LeSean McCoy jersey, turned up at Moon Doggies in Las Vegas and found plenty of Bills fans.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back played for the Bills from 1969 through 1977; the Bills on Sunday were making their first playoff appearance in 18 years.

Simpson, 70, was released from a Nevada prison last October after serving nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with an ill-fated attempt to retrieve some of his sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

