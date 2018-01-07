Johnny Manziel took to social media Saturday to kick a little dirt on the 0-16 grave of the Cleveland Browns, perhaps preferring to forget that his personal misadventures did nothing to help the team.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, the No. 22 pick by the Browns in the 2014 draft, shared an Instagram photo of him making his signature money gesture while wearing a Browns uniform and using the caption “o-16szn.”

A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:23am PST

Oof. And, to someone who inquired if he’d still be in the NFL if he hadn’t washed out with the Browns in March 2016, he replied: “Nothing could have gone worse than it did in Cleveland.”

Got it. Manziel hasn’t found a job in pro football, although it appears that he may be headed to the Canadian Football League if he and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats can agree on contract terms. He captioned a photo of him working out with “Just wait on it #ComebackSZN.”

Just wait on it #ComebackSZN A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:36am PST

Perhaps Manziel was irked at seeing Big Bird wearing one of his Browns jerseys.

Big Bird is at the parade, he is wearing a Johnny Manziel jersey. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/avR1hfB8Jv pic.twitter.com/I9HrRdoeKf — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 6, 2018

In a third post, Manziel shared images of him with his fiancee, Bre Tiesi, writing: “Without you I don’t know where I would be in my life. Thank you for all that you are and all that you do for me on a daily basis. Here’s to one year and many more I love you”

Manziel’s shade came on the day that a crowd estimated at between 2,500 and 3,200 fans commemorated becoming the second team in NFL history to lose all 16 regular season games with a parade that made a giant zero around the stadium.

“It was that kind of macabre-type humor that I think the Browns fans have,” parade organizer Chris McNeil said, per ESPN. “I think we have every right to have [a parade] after this organization has given us nothing now, for how many years?”

