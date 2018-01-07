

Kawhi Leonard suffered a sprained ankle in last year’s playoffs. (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

Kawhi Leonard had barely started to play significant minutes again before being struck with another injury. The Spurs are hoping, though, that this one does not keep him off the court nearly as long as his previous issue.

San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich offered some surprising news Sunday when he told reporters that Leonard had a partial tear in his left shoulder. The two-time NBA defensive player of the year was known to have a shoulder injury but not necessarily one of that potential severity.

“It’s too bad. He was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games,” Popovich said of Leonard.

Nevertheless, Popovich added that he hoped Leonard could return before the end of the Spurs’ three-game road trip, which began Sunday in Portland. Leonard was ruled out of that game, but the coach did dismiss the possibility of a return by his team’s most important player by the time San Antonio visits the Lakers on Thursday.

Leonard sat out the first 27 games of the season with a quadriceps injury that appeared to linger much longer than most expected. That came after he missed most of the Spurs’ loss to the Warriors in the 2017 Western Conference finals because of a sprained ankle.

Leonard has only played in eight games this season, having returned on Dec. 12 but having been held out of four of the Spurs’ past 10 games, as the team has tried to manage his recovery. The two-time all-star has only played more than 25 minutes in each of his past four games, and for the season he is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

However, Popovich has managed to guide San Antonio to a 27-13 record, good for third place in the West, heading into Sunday’s contest. Their record is all the more impressive because, in addition to Leonard, players such as Rudy Gay (heel), Danny Green (groin), Kyle Anderson (MCL), Tony Parker (quadriceps) and Joffrey Lauvergne (ankle) have been missing time with their own injuries.

Leonard, 26, injured his shoulder in Friday’s 103-89 win over the Suns. In San Antonio’s previous two regular seasons, he’d missed a total of 18 games.

