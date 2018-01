Mike Mularkey was coaching for his job. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

When the annual list of NFL coaches most likely to be fired was compiled, Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Mularkey was a visible occupant of a very unsettling spot.

His Titans were in the playoffs with a 9-7 record, but they’d gone 2-3 over December and no one was feeling confident of their chances of winning a wild-card playoff game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. But on Saturday the improbable happened as the Titans rallied from a 21-3 deficit for a 22-21 victory and suddenly Mularkey’s future looks a lot more secure. Still, he was unusually open and somber after the game about being on the hot seat, admitting it had “a big effect” on him.

“No, I haven’t had any support to say that I was [safe no matter what the wild-card result]. No, I just assumed the worst,” a straightforward Mularkey told reporters.

Never mind that Mularkey, whose record is 18-14 over the last two seasons, got the team into the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Next up is a game next weekend in either Pittsburgh or New England.

“We’ve had back-to-back winning seasons,” linebacker Brian Orakpo said (via ESPN). “We made the playoffs. We won a playoff game. What more do people want? It’s [expletive] ridiculous.”

And it’s worse on a coach’s loved ones.

“I don’t think it’s fair to my family,” Mularkey said. “When it has an effect on my family, it has an effect on me. So it had a big effect on me.”

