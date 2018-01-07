

Dustin Johnson prepares to tap in for an eagle at the 12th green. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If you missed the action this weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, you’d be forgiven considering that the PGA has been off the radar for a while and there was just a bit of NFL playoff football going on. So here’s a quick recap of the Hawaii-based event: Dustin Johnson is awesome.

The world’s No. 1-ranked player dominated a stellar field, winning the tournament by a whopping eight strokes, at 24-under. Nowhere was Johnson’s awesomeness more evident than at the 12th on Sunday, when he nearly holed out his tee shot.

Oh, it’s probably worth mentioning that the 12th was a 433-yard, par-4 hole. That Johnson very nearly aced. From 433 yards away.

Okay, the hole heads downhill toward the green, but still, that’s utterly ridiculous. Of course, Johnson gave us a preview of things to come on Saturday, when he nearly hit the flagstick at the 382-yard 6th.

It actually would have helped him had he hit it because his drive rolled well past the hole. A hole measured at 382 yards from the tee.

Thus Johnson twice came close, once agonizingly so, to notching just the second hole-in-one on a par-4 in PGA history, following Andrew Magee at the 2001 Phoenix Open. However, Magee’s ace came from a mere 332 yards out, and it actually bounced in off the putter of an unsuspecting golfer who was measuring his own putt on the green (wacky stuff, eh?).

So Johnson’s would have been very much in a league of its own. He’ll have to console himself with his excellent play, which bodes well for the rest of the season. And it’s not like the 2016 U.S. Open winner hadn’t already holed out a shot at the 12th when he jarred a 65-yard chip for an eagle on Saturday, meaning that he played that hole over the weekend in a mere four strokes.

Wait for it, wait for it, wait for it … BOOM! New leader! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/dvcOiHyxyF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2018

“I knew I was playing well, and it’s a golf course I’m really comfortable on,” Johnson said Sunday (via the AP). “I was really driving it well this week. I knew as long as I could keep doing that, I was going to do well.”

It was Johnson’s 17th win on the PGA Tour and his biggest margin of victory, despite the field featuring the world’s top five players, and he has now won at least one tournament in 11 straight seasons. That’s the longest streak on the Tour, an achievement that very, very nearly took a back seat to the longest hole-in-one in PGA history.

