Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray announced that he had hip surgery on Monday in Australia, further delaying his comeback from an injury that has sidelined him since last year.

Murray, 30, already had announced that he would miss the Australian Open, which starts next week. He has not played competitively since Wimbledon last year after first feeling pain in his hips at the French Open.

“I’m going to take my time to make sure that the rehab is done properly, and make sure that the surgery is as successful as it can be,” he told reporters Monday. “I’ve been quoted [many] times for how long it’s taken for players to get back from the surgery I’ve had, and up to 14 weeks is what I’ve been given.”

Murray added that he wanted to recover enough to erase any doubt about whether he would be playing in a particular tournament. He pulled out of last year’s U.S. Open just after the draw was made and withdrew from this month’s Brisbane International after arriving in Australia for the tournament.

“I want to know when I come back that I’m ready,” he said.

Murray did not reach a Grand Slam final last year, just the second time that’s happened since 2009.

