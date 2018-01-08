On Saturday, Matt Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs during their first-round playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. Two days later, the Chicago Bears have named him their next head coach, replacing John Fox.

We have officially named Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as our new head coach. Welcome to Chicago, #HeadCoachNagy. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3bcZ0OJOEV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2018

Nagy, 39, interviewed with Bears officials on Sunday. His ascent up the NFL coaching ranks has been quick after he started out as an intern for then-Eagles coach Andy Reid in 2008, following him to Kansas City as the team’s quarterbacks coach and then its offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

Reid handed play-calling duties to Nagy in December after the Chiefs failed to reach 20 points in four straight games. Kansas City responded by scoring at least 26 points in each of its final five regular season contests and put up 21 in the first half of Saturday’s loss before faltering in the second half.

New Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy has been an NFL play caller for 6 games.

At 39 years old he is now the 3rd youngest HC in the League behind only:

McVay (31) & Shanahan (38). Adam Gase also 39 but a month older. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) January 8, 2018

Nagy will be tasked with furthering the development of Mitchell Trubisky, who led the Bears to a 4-8 record in 12 starts as a rookie this season, and improving an offense that ranked 24th in the league in DVOA, a measure of efficiency. The Bears also averaged just 16.5 points per game, which ranked 29th in the league. Chicago has fielded a top 10 offense in terms of total yardage only once over the past 18 seasons.

According to Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chiefs and Nagy were very high on Trubisky entering last year’s draft and would have selected him had he not been taken by the Bears.

Chicago’s next order of business is persuading Vic Fangio to stay on as the team’s defensive coordinator (his contract expires Tuesday). Jahns says Fangio was the first person to interview for the Chicago opening.

