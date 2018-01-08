

Bill Belichick said he isn’t going anywhere. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Bill Belichick opened Monday’s news conference by saying that he had not even read the article published Friday by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, who wrote of bubbling discontent between the New England Patriots coach, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft, and didn’t care to respond to Wickersham’s assertion that he was “furious and demoralized” after being forced to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

[Tom Brady’s fanatical aversion to injuries could be the Patriots’ fatal flaw, ESPN report says]

“I know you want to report on things that are inaccurate and un-attributable, and I’m not interested in responding to all those random and in a lot of cases baseless comments,” Belichick said when asked about the report.

And then he was on to Tennessee, New England’s opponent in the second round of the AFC playoffs.

“Right now my interest is trying to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee,” Belichick told reporters.

Then he was asked if he planned to be back as New England’s coach next season.

“Absolutely.”

On Friday, Gary Myers of the New York Daily News reported, via a source close to Belichick, that the five-time Super Bowl champion “sees an opening — an opening to get to the Giants,” who currently are interviewing candidates to replace Ben McAdoo. Belichick was an assistant for the Giants from 1979 to 1990.

Read more on the NFL:

Fancy Stats: Is Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant still elite?

Does NASCAR CEO Brian France want to buy the Carolina Panthers?

One team eligible for ‘Hard Knocks’ 2018 already is lobbying against it

Does Carson Palmer belong in the Hall of Fame or merely the Hall of Very Good?

Will there be a Sean McVay Effect on this year’s NFL head coaching searches?