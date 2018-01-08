

LaVar Ball launched Big Baller Brand in 2016. (Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

From one BBB to another BBB, the letter of note is “F.” That represents the lowest rating the Better Business Bureau hands out — and it has done just that with LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand.

On its website, the 105-year-old nonprofit organization said that its files indicate that Big Baller Brand “has a pattern of complaints,” specifically that many customers have had to wait “weeks or even months to receive their order.” Some customers, according to the Better Business Bureau, have alleged that they have received the wrong merchandise or even nothing at all, and that it has been extremely difficult to contact Ball’s company.

The Better Business Bureau itself has been unable to communicate with Big Baller Brand, with Blair Looney, the CEO of the organization’s Central California arm, telling TMZ Sports on Monday that his bureau “reached out” to the sports-apparel company in November and December to “help resolve these issues on behalf of the consumers who have filed the complaints.” Looney said, “As of today, they have not responded to any of the Better Business Bureau’s requests on any of these complaints.”

In a text message relayed by ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Ball played down the complaints, as well as the organization fielding them. “Better Business Bureau is as outdated as the Yellow Pages,” Ball told Rovell. “Who cares about them?

“Tell them that Yelp has replaced the Better Business Bureau. We honestly thought the Better Business Bureau was out of business. The new BBB stands for the Big Baller Brand.”

The Better Business Bureau’s website lists 45 customer reviews of Big Baller Brand, all of which are classified as “negative.” Most of the reviews detail problems with merchandise for which customers’ credit cards were quickly charged but which took far too long, if ever, to arrive and about which customers found it nearly impossible to speak with anyone at the company.

“Ordered a sweatshirt on 12/05/17 and still have not received it,” one Big Baller Brand customer wrote earlier this month. “Credit card billed 12/06/16. Company has not responded to my Facebook messages or my e-mails. Do not order from this company!”

“HORRIBLE! I ordered some merchandise on 12-6-17. NO updates, no order confirmation, no status,” another customer wrote in late December. “I’ve sent several emails to the ‘contact us’ page and I get nothing but a generic email. I finally had to report the charge as fraudulent and disputed the credit card charge. 3 weeks this company has my money, and they cannot even provide me a courtesy of a response.”

“Holidays always slows shipping,” said Ball, who has been in Lithuania as his two younger sons begin play with a professional team in that country. “But we stay on top of customer service. It’s probably Nike and Adidas complaining about not getting their Big Baller Brand merchandise.”

