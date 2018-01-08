Courtney Roland, who covers Texas A&M for Rivals.com, has been found safe after she was reported missing over the weekend in Houston.

Courtney Fischer of ABC 13 in Houston says she got word from Roland’s father.

Houston police announced Monday morning that Roland was found unharmed in the area surrounding the Galleria shopping mall, where she was last seen at 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening. Roland was taken to a hospital for evaluation. According to Fischer, Roland was seen at a Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the mall, with KRPC’s Sofia Ojeda reporting that a worker at the restaurant spotted her after 6 a.m. Monday.

Police then announced that they found Roland under a highway overpass near the mall after a passerby alerted them to her presence at 8:15 a.m.

Fischer says Roland’s family does not yet know anything about the circumstances behind her disappearance.

Just got off the phone with #CourtneyRoland's folks. They wanted to let everyone know she is ok and they are so incredibly thankful for all the love, support and help received over the past day. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 8, 2018

Roland’s roommate told KPRC that she last heard from her early Sunday morning when she texted about a suspicious man who was following her home from a Walgreens. Driving a blue truck, the man sped off when she got out of her car in the driveway of her home. KPRC also reports that Roland’s mother received a text from her phone saying, “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Houston Police said they located Roland’s Jeep Cherokee just after midnight on Monday morning near the Galleria, west of downtown Houston. Police announced the 29-year-old’s phone was found inside the car, and her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were found “at a nearby business.”

#UPDATE: The Jeep belonging to missing sports reporter, Courtney Roland was found in Galleria area, police say –> https://t.co/RHaRMcUtYM pic.twitter.com/0T0OEsulGF — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 8, 2018

“If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you, too,” her father, Steve Roland, told KHOU. “And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people.”

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

According to a resume posted at Roland’s website, she began covering Texas A&M for Rivals.com in 2008, two years before she graduated from the school. She also served as an intern at KPRC and covered high school sports for Fox Sports Southwest.

Read more from The Post:

Dick Vitale, NBA coach rip LaVar Ball, ESPN after latest shots at Lakers’ coaching

A strange odor during Wizards game leaves fans with concerns and questions

Blake Griffin suffers scary concussion that leaves him shaking on the floor

Ashley Wagner fails to make U.S. figure skating team in early start to Olympic drama