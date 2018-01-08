Courtney Roland, who covers Texas A&M for Rivals.com, has been found safe after she was reported missing over the weekend in Houston.

Courtney Fischer of ABC 13 in Houston says she got word from Roland’s father.

Houston police announced Monday morning that Roland was found unharmed in the area surrounding the Galleria shopping mall, where she was last seen at 5:40 p.m. Sunday evening. Roland was taken to a hospital for evaluation. According to Fischer, Roland was seen at a Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the mall, with KRPC’s Sofia Ojeda reporting that a worker at the restaurant spotted her after 6 a.m. Monday.

Police then announced that they found Roland under a highway overpass near the mall after a passerby alerted them to her presence at 8:15 a.m.

Fischer says Roland’s family does not yet know anything about the circumstances behind her disappearance.

Roland’s roommate told KPRC that she last heard from her early Sunday morning when she texted about a suspicious man who was following her home from a Walgreens. Driving a blue truck, the man sped off when she got out of her car in the driveway of her home. KPRC also reports that Roland’s mother received a text from her phone saying, “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Houston Police said they located Roland’s Jeep Cherokee just after midnight on Monday morning near the Galleria, west of downtown Houston. Police announced the 29-year-old’s phone was found inside the car, and her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were found “at a nearby business.”

“If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you, too,” her father, Steve Roland, told KHOU. “And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people.”

According to a resume posted at Roland’s website, she began covering Texas A&M for Rivals.com in 2008, two years before she graduated from the school. She also served as an intern at KPRC and covered high school sports for Fox Sports Southwest.

Read more from The Post:

Dick Vitale, NBA coach rip LaVar Ball, ESPN after latest shots at Lakers’ coaching

A strange odor during Wizards game leaves fans with concerns and questions

Blake Griffin suffers scary concussion that leaves him shaking on the floor

Ashley Wagner fails to make U.S. figure skating team in early start to Olympic drama