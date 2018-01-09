

Bo Scarbrough denied a story that went viral. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the eyes of the sports world focused on the college football championship game, no detail was too small to be overlooked and a clip of an Alabama running back shouting an expletive about President Trump drew a great deal of attention.

But Bo Scarbrough denied that he yelled, “F— Trump” as the players walked through the bowels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium toward the field. The moment was captured in a viral clip that was shared by the Sporting News, which identified the player as Scarbrough.

“I’m just trying to celebrate the win,” Scarbrough said after the game. “Those type of words didn’t come out of my mouth.”

Scarbrough also tweeted, “If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world.”



President Trump takes in the Alabama-Georgia game. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Players were kept in the locker rooms as the president walked onto the field shortly before kickoff. Trump, who stood on the field for the national anthem, stayed for the first half of the game.

