

No. 75, Bradley Bozeman, had an unforgettable night. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For Bradley Bozeman, there was more riding on Alabama’s game against Georgia than a mere national college football championship.

If the Crimson Tide were to win, Bozeman was going to propose to his girlfriend, former Alabama basketball player Nikki Hegstetter. If not, well, the offensive lineman was going to wait a day.

Luckily, Bozeman got the storybook ending he was hoping for when Alabama won in overtime and, in the mayhem of the moment, he dropped to one knee and proposed.

The answer was . . . yes.

“I was thinking how I’d do it, but I completely left my mind, and I just went for it,” said Bozeman, who gave his fellow offensive lineman a warning about five minutes before the big moment.

Little did Hegstetter know what the night was to bring when she posted a pregame love note on Instagram. “I sit here thinking about everything that you have been through the last five years to get to the point. You get to end your career at The University of Alabama on the biggest stage possible,” she wrote. “You have carried yourself with poise, grace, and kindness throughout it all. No one is more deserving than you 75. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you and no matter what it is you’ll be a rockstar. I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to watch you run out one last time for the Tide!”

University of Alabama fans erupted with joy when their team beat the University of Georgia to clinch the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9. (Reuters)

