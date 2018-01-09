

LiAngelo Ball, left, and Lamelo Ball participate in a practice with Prienai Vytautas. (Petras Malukas/AFP/Getty Images)

They were not balling on the biggest stage, but LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball were on brand in their professional debuts Tuesday in Lithuanian. The pair combined for 29 points against another Lithuanian team’s under-18 squad, with 16-year-old LaMelo Ball showing the highs and lows of his tantalizing game while 19-year-old LiAngelo Ball demonstrated a far lower ceiling.

[LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand gets ‘F’ rating from Better Business Bureau]

The two teenagers, the youngest sons of LaVar Ball, whose oldest son Lonzo is a rookie with the Lakers, were competing in the first game of the Big Baller Brand Challenge. That series of five exhibition matches, pitting the Balls’ team, Prienai Vytautas, against other Lithuanian squads, was organized after Vytautas agreed to drop out of the established Baltic League and indicates how eager the club was to accommodate the family’s wishes.

With LaVar Ball seated at midcourt alongside the boys’ mother, Tina, LiAngelo Ball finished with 19 points and LaMelo Ball had 10 to help Prienai to a 90-80 win over Zalgiris. The younger brother led all players with nine assists, as well as with six turnovers, and he earned cheers with a flashy pass to a trailing teammate for an easy layup.

First real LaMelo Ball highlight on the court in Lithuania pic.twitter.com/y8fP8ExhaX — Jonas Miklovas (@jmiklovas) January 9, 2018

LaMelo Ball, who was pulled out of his Los Angeles-area high school in October, also showed his propensity for poor shot selection, as he badly missed a lengthy three-pointer shortly after checking into the game. He was considered a top recruit in the class of 2019 but has lost his NCAA eligibility, although playing in Europe could be seen by NBA scouts as solid preparation for a potential move to that league in a few years.

LaMelo’s first possession as a Lithuanian pro omg pic.twitter.com/Hw71VOaOad — Floyd Maywobther Jr. (@World_Wide_Wob) January 9, 2018

Back-to-back LaMelo possessions. This is art. pic.twitter.com/qwltaQSwK6 — Floyd Maywobther Jr. (@World_Wide_Wob) January 9, 2018

Certainly no questioning LaMelo Ball’s talent level. Seeing more of his court vision at this level. Super creative, instinctual facilitator. Distributes with either hand. Overall has a really smooth game just needs more discipline/defense and fewer 30-foot pull-ups. — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) January 9, 2018

Meanwhile, LiAngelo Ball showed off his more workmanlike game, including missing an open layup but also getting into a solid shooting groove after a rough start. Ball withdrew from UCLA last month after being suspended for a shoplifting incident in China, and he is considered unlikely to make it to the NBA.

LiAngelo Ball bricked a layup. pic.twitter.com/UE3qUe1waK — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 9, 2018

“I did all right,” LiAngelo Ball, who hit eight of 19 shots, told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “I’m glad we won, but I could do better.”

“I think I passed, led and played defense well,” LaMelo Ball said. “My shooting was off, but we won. That was the main thing.”

While LaVar Ball has been spending time in Lithuania with his two younger sons, he has not refrained from blasting the guidance his oldest son has received back at home. In comments published Sunday by ESPN, Ball told Goodman that Lakers Coach Luke Walton is “not connecting” with his players, who are “not playing for Luke no more.”

[The Lakers had a chance to stand up to LaVar Ball and defend Luke Walton. They chose not to.]

Those remarks brought sharp criticism, for both Ball and ESPN, from other NBA coaches, including Steve Kerr, Rick Carlisle and Stan Van Gundy, but Tuesday was all about Big Baller Brand, at least at the 1,500-person gym in Prienai. The company’s logo was everywhere, including on the jerseys worn by the referees.

Yes, the referees are wearing Big Baller Brand. pic.twitter.com/eEnANuEQ1s — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) January 9, 2018

The most impressive player was actually on the other team, as Valgiris’s 17-year-old guard, Rokas Jokubaitis, scored 31 points on 13-of-24 shooting. ESPN’s Mike Schmitz, who was in attendance, described Jokubaitis as “the top NBA prospect in the game” and contrasted the Lithuanian player’s diligently honed skills with those of LaMelo Ball, who “plays a somewhat wild style and defense-free game.”

“I was very excited to play against them Ball guys,” Jokubaitis said to Schmitz after the game. “I saw them only on YouTube so this is a very great experience . . . [LaMelo] can score. He can pass. It made a good experience to play against him.”

“As long as we [are] winning and playing like this, this is gonna be fun,” LaVar Ball said.

