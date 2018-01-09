

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted in 2012 of sexually assaulting boys. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Penn State recently settled a lawsuit brought by a man who said that he was molested by former Nittany Lions assistant coach Jerry Sandusky when he was 14 years old. The agreement negates a scheduled court proceeding in Philadelphia that would have required Sandusky to be brought over from prison.

Sandusky, 73, was moved last year from a maximum-security facility to a medium-security prison in western Pennsylvania. He is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence there, after being convicted in 2012 of 45 counts in connection with the sexual abuse of 10 boys.

A spokesman for Penn State told the Associated Press there is one civil suit related to Sandusky still pending. The university has paid out more than $109 million to over 30 people in settlements, and its total Sandusky-related costs reportedly have exceeded $250 million.

The man in the recent settlement, identified as John Doe in court documents, said that, as with other Sandusky victims, he met the ex-coach through the Second Mile, a charity for at-risk youth founded by Sandusky in 1977. They first became acquainted in 2005, and Sandusky, who had retired in 1999 but still had an office at Penn State and was a familiar figure on campus, allegedly gave him free tickets to Nittany Lions games the next year and visited Doe at home when he was sick.

From the AP report:

In March 2007, John Doe claimed, Sandusky took him to visit a football coach at Bucknell University in central Pennsylvania. He alleged Sandusky touched and rubbed his thigh on the way to meet the coach and when they ate pizza together afterward. He claimed that on the way home, Sandusky “slowly slid his hand up (the boy’s) thigh and began grabbing, squeezing, rubbing and fondling” his genitals.

According to the lawsuit, Doe testified before a grand jury about his experiences with Sandusky, and he accused Penn State of being negligent and reckless in its approach to complaints about the ex-coach. The university claimed in a court filing, per the AP, that it “owes no legal duty” to a person unknown to PSU alleging improper behavior that took place off campus by a former university employee.

