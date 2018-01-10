

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula on Wednesday, three days after their first-round playoff exit. Speculation on Shula’s replacement almost immediately centered on Norv Turner, who has been out of coaching since he resigned as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator midway through the 2016 season. Panthers Coach Ron Rivera was Turner’s defensive coordinator in San Diego from 2008 to 2010, so there’s a certain sense of familiarity, and the Sporting News is reporting that the deal to hire Turner in Carolina already is done.

But would Turner, 65, be a good fit for Carolina’s Cam Newton-led offense?

Here’s a table compiled in June 2015 by the Daily Norseman, the Vikings’ SB Nation blog, before Turner fell out of Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer’s good graces. It shows how Turner’s offenses have fared depending on the pieces he has in place. Turner’s most consistently productive offenses came while he was Chargers coach, specifically the years 2007 through 2011:



Over most of that span in San Diego, Turner had a steady quarterback in Philip Rivers, LaDainian Tomlinson running the ball, a big wideout in Vincent Jackson and a top tight end in Antonio Gates catching passes, and consistent offensive linemen in Kris Dielman, Nick Hardwick and Marcus McNeill.

We all know what the Panthers have at quarterback with Newton and tight end with Greg Olsen, and to hear my stat-nerd colleague Neil Greenberg tell it, the offensive line didn’t have a bad season:

In 2017 the Panthers’ offensive front allowed Newton to be pressured on just 33 percent of his dropbacks, the lowest rate since he entered the league in 2011. That same line was also rated as the 10th-best run-blocking unit by the game charters at Pro Football Focus. According to Football Outsiders, Carolina’s offensive line helped convert 72 percent of runs on third or fourth down with two yards or less to go, into a first down or touchdown (fifth-best) while allowing a 19 percent stuff rate (12th-best).

That leaves a big wideout and a power running game. Devin Funchess has the size (he’s 6 feet 5) and stepped up admirably after the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight scores, but he didn’t have much help from his fellow wideouts: No other Panthers wide receiver who finished the season with the team had more than 17 catches. Another deep threat will be needed to make Turner’s offense work, either through further developing Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd or via the draft/free agency. Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart, meanwhile, both failed to average four yards per carry, and Stewart will be 31 by the time next season begins (speculation already has begun that the Panthers will cut their all-time leading rusher for salary cap reasons). McCaffrey led the team with 80 receptions as a rookie but averaged only 27.2 rushing yards per game, less than Newton. One would think he would become more of a featured back if Stewart is let go, but at 5-11 and barely 200 pounds, is he capable of spearheading a power rushing attack while maintaining his role in the passing game?

Tomlinson, approximately the same height but 20 pounds heavier than McCaffrey, was able to do both in the two completely healthy seasons he played for Turner in San Diego, combining for 2,584 rushing yards, 112 receptions and 901 receiving yards in 2007 and 2008.

In any case, Turner’s best years have come when all of the pieces have fallen into place, going back to his time as offensive coordinator during the Cowboys’ most recent glory years in the 1990s. The Panthers, who finished as a mid-pack team in terms of the DVOA efficiency metric in 2017 and near the bottom of the league in 2016, seem like they’re about halfway there.

