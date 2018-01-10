While the Steelers are preparing to host the Jaguars on Sunday in a playoff game, on Wednesday they had a much more welcome guest: Ryan Shazier. Pittsburgh’s injured linebacker was on hand for a team practice for the first time since undergoing spinal stabilization surgery over a month ago.

Shazier, who has attended a Steelers game and visited the team’s facility, took to social media to celebrate being “finally able to make it to practice with my teammates.” In an Instagram post, Shazier described Wednesday as “a first down” and promised that the “touchdown is going to come.”

“So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back,” Shazier said. “I’ve been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done.”

Details of Shazier’s condition have been relatively scant following his injury in a Dec. 4 game against the Bengals and surgery two days later. He faces a lengthy period of physical rehabilitation with no guarantee that he will ever play football again, but teammates have said they would be thrilled to simply see him walk again.

Earlier this month, Shazier’s father said he thought the linebacker would eventually be back on the field, and he revealed that his son had regained feeling in his legs. The appearance at practice was not just uplifting for Shazier but for other Steelers players, as well.

“It was awesome to see him,” guard Ramon Foster said (via the AP). “Everybody is worried but him, and it proves that he’s as strong as it gets.”

“It’s amazing to see and just to have the attitude he has after all he’s been through man, it’s pretty impressive,” said guard David DeCastro. “I don’t know if I’d be able to do the same.”

#Steelers captain Cam Heyward on having Ryan Shazier smiling at practice today: "I remember being out of football. It's not fun. You want to be involved." And as for Shazier's smiles? "It's never fake w/ him." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 10, 2018

Shazier’s presence around the Steelers isn’t just good for morale, though — he is helping his teammates get ready to take on Jacksonville, with a trip to the AFC championship game at stake. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is reportedly putting his four years of NFL experience to good use by breaking down game film.

“He was the quarterback of the defense,” said linebacker Bud Dupree. “He was the person who knew things were coming before the play was snapped. He helps us out a lot too, even while he is in the hospital.”

