Texas guard Andrew Jones has leukemia, his family announced Wednesday.

“After undergoing a number of tests and evaluations over the past week, Andrew has been diagnosed with leukemia,” Jones’s family said in a statement released through the school. “He has begun treatments, and we hope everyone will keep him in your thoughts and prayers. This is obviously a difficult situation for our family, and we hope everyone will respect our privacy at this time.”

Jones, a sophomore who considered entering the NBA draft after his first season in Austin, was leading the Longhorns in scoring at 15.3 points per game and shooting a team-high 46.3 percent from three-point range when he went down with a broken right wrist suffered Dec. 5 against VCU. He returned in a limited capacity for two games starting with Texas’s 92-86 loss to Kansas on Dec. 29 but then missed Saturday’s loss at Baylor, with Coach Shaka Smart expressing concern but saying only that Jones had “some type of sickness.”

“Speaking for our entire team & staff, we love Andrew & will do everything we can to support his family and help him get back to health. I want to thank everyone for being respectful of the privacy that the Jones family needs at this time,” Smart said Wednesday via the team’s Twitter account.

Jones’s teammates expressed support via social media.

Get Well Soon Brother!! pic.twitter.com/oh84Cs0JA5 — Kerwin Roach II (@KLR_doce) January 10, 2018

AJ1 gone have one hell of a story to tell ! — Clifford (@mattcoleman2_) January 10, 2018

The Longhorns, who have gone 3-2 without Jones in the lineup, host TCU on Wednesday night.

Stay focus and let God’s plan for me take its course. Patience’s ‍♂️ — Andrew Jones (@DrewdotCash) January 2, 2018

