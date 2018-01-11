A baseball agent was fired by his firm and suspended by the MLB Players Association amid reports Wednesday that he had been accused of filming clients in his shower. Jason Wood, formerly head of the baseball division at CSE Talent, described the allegations as “absurd and untrue.”

According to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports, who cited seven sources, an unidentified player was showering recently at Wood’s St. Louis home and discovered a camera. He angrily confronted Wood and immediately fired the agent. Murray reported that other unidentified players had also been filmed by Wood.

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” Danny Martoe, president of CSE Talent, said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

“The allegations that have surfaced today are absurd and untrue,” Wood said in a statement released to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports and others. “Over the past 13 years I have worked tirelessly to build a successful agency through integrity and hard work.

“I am disappointed that there are those who have chosen to spread such irresponsible and harmful rumors.”

Woods has begun losing clients, with Pirates minor leaguer Mitch Keller reportedly moving to Excel Sports Management. Major league players who have been represented by Wood include the Royals’ Cody Asche, Boston’s Andrew Benintendi, the Mets’ Matt Reynolds, the Mariners’ David Phelps and the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi and Ryne Stanek.

Passan reported that Benintendi was among several players who have stayed with Wood in the offseason. A source told ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick that a “feeding frenzy” has broken out among other agents for Wood’s clients.

“Everyone is jumping ship,” an agent said to Murray. “Everyone was blindsided.”

The MLBPA, which certifies agents, is investigating the allegations against Wood, and the union said (via the AP) it will give him the chance to respond.

