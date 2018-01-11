Attention: Bruce Arians. Stop “messin’ with the world.”

That’s what the former Arizona coach was doing when he set off speculation and talk about Nick Saban’s possible interest in the New York Giants coaching job. At least that’s the story of one person who was present when the former Arizona coach said that the one job Saban “covets” is in the NFL with the Giants.

“After a few vodkas Arians said he was just messin w the world about #nickSaban to the @nygiants,” Fox’s Jay Glazer wrote on Instagram, describing an outing to an establishment that serves alcohol and included former Bears coach John Fox. “Now, hmmm was that the Vodka talking? Bruce talking? Orrrr… a combo of the two hahahahaha.”

Arians set all this off in an interview on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” saying of Saban’s position in Alabama: “There’s a job he covets, and it just happens to be open, but he’s got a dynasty right now, [and] another dynamite recruiting class. Why he would do it? I don’t know, but it would not shock me if he did.”

Well, who among us has not talked rubbish while knocking back shots?

At any rate, reports out of New York City say that the front-runner for the Giants’ gig is Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator. Hiring a defensive guy would be a departure from the team’s recent practice. Since hiring Bill Parcells, whose background was with defense, the Giants have hired five head coaches from the offensive side: Ray Handley, Dan Reeves, Jim Fassel, Tom Coughlin and Ben McAdoo.

It isn’t clear whether or even why Saban would leave Alabama, where he just won his fifth national title (and sixth of his career), but the New York Daily News reminds us that two years ago, when the team ended up with Ben McAdoo, “Saban reportedly threw his hat in the ring and the two parties even contacted each other for a day before cutting negotiations off after Saban’s wife reportedly wanted to stay in Alabama. He was also nearly hired as the Giants head coach in 1997 and was discussed as a candidate in 2004.” Two years ago, Saban was eyeing a $10-million-per-year deal and it reportedly would cost the Giants $26.9 million to buy out Saban’s Alabama contract.

