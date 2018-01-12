

Tonya Harding’s life is the subject of “I, Tonya.” (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

“I, Tonya,” the Tonya Harding biopic, has garnered both acclaim for its performances — Allison Janney won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film — and criticism over its comedic portrayal of domestic violence. In one scene, Harding’s mother, LaVona Golden (played by Janney), hurls a steak knife at her daughter after a bad figure-skating performance, with the dagger sticking in her arm.

“Why Does ‘I, Tonya’ Want Us to Think Domestic Abuse is Hilarious?” reads the New York Observer’s review headline. Brandon Katz then writes:

I, Tonya is about collective cultural abuse and how media-spun narratives can instantly blossom into infamous legacies. It’s about the treatment of women at the hands of friends, family and the world; do they fit into the story we’ve concocted and, if not, what do we do with them? The movie, stylishly directed by Craig Gillespie — who channels a bit of The Big Short — is empathetic, funny and brilliantly acted. I, Tonya is an honest look at Harding’s flaws — be they products of nature or nurture — and should be a dark horse Oscars contender. But while the depiction of abuse grows more frightening and visceral as the story continues, the film plays it for laughs one too many times. These days, that’s difficult to wrap your head around.

The film’s alleged insensitivity isn’t the only thing being questioned. According to Golden, her daughter was lying about the steak-knife incident and other allegations of abuse.

“Why would I throw a steak knife at anybody?” Golden told ABC News in a special that aired Thursday night. “She’s lied so much she doesn’t know what isn’t a lie anymore.”

Golden does admit to spanking her children and more or less confirms Harding’s assertion — also made on the ABC News special — that she once “beat me with a hairbrush, literally” in a skating-rink bathroom.

“I spanked her once with a hairbrush at a competition,” Golden said, claiming it was an isolated incident.

The she-said/she-said goes on and on.

“I don’t think that there was more than one day a week, sometimes, that I didn’t get beaten,” Harding said, adding that she has not allowed Golden to meet her son.

“I didn’t abuse any of my children,” Golden said. “Spanked? Yes, [I] spanked. Absolutely, positively, you got to show them right from wrong.”

Harding gained infamy in 1994 when her U.S. figure-skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan, was clubbed on her right knee at a practice session for the U.S. championships. Harding’s first ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, pleaded guilty to orchestrating the attack, though Harding has long denied any involvement.

More from The Post:

‘Divine intervention’: Former Dolphins assistant says cocaine video set him on the right path

Baseball agent fired after allegedly filming clients in his shower

Despite all the bad news, poll shows football still is America’s favorite sport by a wide margin

Lakers reportedly back away from free agent after woman sues him for sexual battery

Diversity group calls for NFL to investigate Raiders for possible Rooney Rule violation