

Gerrit Cole is heading to Houston. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press)

From the department of “good teams getting better,” the Houston Astros, 2017 World Series champions, traded for Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole on Saturday in exchange for four players, most notably 25-year-old right-hander Joe Musgrove.

Cole, the ace of the Pittsburgh staff, went 12-12 for the Pirates in 2017 with a 4.26 ERA, a down year by his standards. He was fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2015.

“We don’t focus too much on short-term performance,” Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters after the trade was announced. “Gerrit Cole has a long track record of elite performance. . . . We expect him to bounce back and be a Cy Young contender.”

Musgrove started 15 games for Houston, then moved to the bullpen for the back half of last season. The deal also includes reliever Michael Feliz, Houston’s No. 5-rated prospect third baseman Colin Moran, and Jason Martin, Houston’s No. 15-rated prospect, both per MLB.com.

The move places Cole in the middle of an already strong pitching staff in Houston, which features future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, 2015 Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, World Series Game 7 hero Charlie Morton, Lance McCullers Jr., Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh. The Astros had the 11th-best team ERA in 2017.

Verlander and Keuchel were quite pleased with the move.

