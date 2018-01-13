

Lakers Coach Luke Walton gestures during the second half Saturday in Dallas. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

Despite a four-game winning streak, it has been a tough week for Los Angeles Lakers Coach Luke Walton.

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of rookie guard Lonzo Ball, told reporters, “Luke doesn’t have control of the team no more. They don’t want to play for him.”

Fired Memphis coach David Fizdale was even rumored as a potential midseason replacement if Walton were fired.

Magic Johnson, the team’s president of basketball operations, notably was silent following Ball’s remarks, even as coaches around the NBA spoke up for their peer and others, including Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle and Detroit Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy, threatened not to talk to reporters who interviewed the elder Ball.

[The Lakers had a chance to stand up to LaVar Ball and defend Luke Walton. They chose not to.]

Now, it seems, Walton finally has some public support from the Lakers’ brass. The franchises’s owner and president, Jeanie Buss, posted a tweet Saturday that included the hashtag #InLukeWeTrust ahead of the team’s overtime win at Dallas.

Soon Johnson followed with words of support.

Coach Luke Walton has the @Lakers playing some of their best basketball of the season right now. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 13, 2018

