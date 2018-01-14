

Marqise Lee (11) and the Jaguars took it to Mike Mitchell (23) and the Steelers. (Philip G. Pavely/USA Today Sports)

Jacksonville’s playoff victory Sunday over Pittsburgh came as a surprise to many, not least the Steelers themselves, who gave indications that they expected to be facing the Patriots in the AFC championship game. Instead, it will be the Jaguars heading to New England for a chance to play in the Super Bowl, and that upstart team was delighted to roast the Steelers for looking past it.

In a Sports Illustrated article earlier in the week, Pittsburgh safety Mike Mitchell spoke of getting a rematch with the Patriots, one in which the Steelers would exact revenge for a painfully close loss in Week 15. “We’re going to play [the Patriots] again,” Mitchell said.

“We can play them in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England … We’re going to win.”

Well, we will never know how Mitchell and Co. would have fared in New England, because they failed to win the game to get them there. Following their 45-42 triumph, the Jaguars’ Twitter account took gleeful aim at the safety’s comments, letting him know that he now has plenty of time to square off against the Patriots … in a video game.

Ouch! Make that two huge wins Sunday by the Jags over the Steelers.

Perhaps the least surprising aspect of Jacksonville’s victory was that outspoken cornerback Jalen Ramsey had some trash talk to offer afterward. He referred to the fact that his squad had already beaten Pittsburgh this season, taking a Week 5 meeting by a 30-9 count, in saying to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, “I was wondering why they were so confident. We stung their a– last time.”

When asked if the Steelers’ apparent disrespect made his Jags angry, Ramsey told Darlington, “We don’t give a f—. We really don’t care.”

It wasn’t just Mitchell who appeared a little too confident that the Steelers would meet the Patriots again in the playoffs. Even before those teams played in November, Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin said that game was “probably going to be part one,” adding that “probably, if we’re both doing what we’re supposed to do, the second one is really going to be big and what happens in the first is going to set up the second one. It’s going to determine the location of the second one.”

There won’t be a “second one,” and credit goes to the Jaguars for not only being the better team on the field, but much better than the Steelers at predictions. After a playoff win over the Bills last week, Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell said, “I’ll take [a win over Pittsburgh] 2-0, if it comes that way, or 45-42, if it comes that way. As long as we win, I’m happy.”

Nobody saw a 45-42 #Jaguars win over the #Steelers. Nobody … except Calais Campbell, who reminded me what he told me after last week’s game. This is so weird @Campbell93 pic.twitter.com/QifCN5AuSc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2018

Suffice it to say that Campbell was very happy Sunday, as was his whole team, which took the opportunity to throw some parting shots as the stunned Steelers lay on the canvas. Even the Jags’ mascot got in on the fun, leaving some claw marks in Le’Veon Bell by reminding the world that the Pittsburgh running back had claimed Saturday that after its rematch with Jacksonville, his team would have another one with New England.

