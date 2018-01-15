

(photos via Getty Images)

Now that she’s completed her final season as a race-car driver, Danica Patrick is already well into the next phase of her life. Recently, though, an intriguing question has emerged: Could Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers be a part of her new life?

On Sunday, TMZ Sports published what it described as the “first public photo” of Patrick and Rodgers together. They were shown at an angle from behind, so it wasn’t completely clear that it was, in fact, the two sports stars, but the website reported that they were “spotted grabbing a bite Saturday night” at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to TMZ, “eyewitnesses” at the restaurant claimed that Patrick, 35, and Rodgers, 34, who were seated with a small group, “didn’t show off any kind of PDA [public displays of affection] while there.” However, the sighting came after previous reports by other websites that the two had become something of an item.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's First Public Photo Together Fuels Dating Rumors https://t.co/rVj6T7UHWq — TMZ (@TMZ) January 14, 2018

Early in January, a source told Terez Owens, “Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were spotted at Aaron’s favorite restaurant in Green Bay after Christmas. An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other. … This is on the extreme down low, as they both want to keep this quiet for now. It’s early but they are really hitting it off.”

A subsequent report, also by Terez Owens, held that “Aaron and Danica are moving fast with this relationship.” The website claimed that Rodgers had already flown to Indianapolis to meet Patrick’s parents, and then flown them all to Scottsdale.

Us Weekly also reported that it confirmed Patrick and Rodgers were “dating,” although Hollywood Life cited a source who claimed that “football is taking the front seat” for the quarterback, and that the “Danica Patrick thing that has been revealed is nothing serious at all right now.” When asked directly about it recently by The Blast, Patrick simply smiled and stayed mum.

As the websites noted, Patrick only recently broke up with her boyfriend of five years, NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse. Rodgers’s own high-profile romance ended last year when he and actress Olivia Munn went their separate ways around April, but not before some Packers fans accused her of having a negative effect on his on-field performance.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” Rodgers said to ESPN in August. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

From November 2005 to April 2013, Patrick was married to Paul Hospenthal, a physical therapist she met after suffering an injury while doing yoga. Patrick has remained an avid yoga practitioner, and her overall devotion to fitness has resulted in a new book, “Pretty Intense,” and an apparent new career as a wellness guru.

Patrick isn’t quite done with racing — she hopes to pull off a “Danica Double” next year of farewell races in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 — but she’s focusing most of her energies elsewhere, and her breakup with Stenhouse could have been symbolic of that departure from the track. In that vein, a possible romance with Rodgers could be of a piece with the new paths she is taking in the sports and fitness world.

“I’ve been doing different things and talking about different things, it’s like a fresh start, almost, with my career,” Patrick told the AP recently. “Cooking on TV with recipes I wrote, going on TV wearing workout clothes . . . it’s so different. It has been fun to do something different.”

If Patrick is dating Rodgers, or is simply friends with him, her insights into wellness could potentially help the two-time NFL MVP, whose 2017 season was cut short by a broken collarbone, as he heads into the final years of his stellar NFL career. On a more cynical note, as Terez Owens pointed out, reports of them being spotted out together could help her sell more books, but her high degree of celebrity status should already be working well for her in that regard.

While promoting the book in a recent interview with CNBC, Patrick said of creating and committing to goals, “It’s really just about creating that environment around you of happy, positive people that are capable and who believe in achieving the same goal.” Has Rodgers become a significant part of her personal environment? The two sports stars aren’t saying anything about it yet, but major gossip websites may well be on to something.

Read more from The Post:

Vikings outrun their tortured history, stun Saints with miraculous final play by Stefon Diggs

NFL players react with shock to the Stefon Diggs TD that beat the Saints

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin defends decision-making: ‘I’m comfortable with what we called.’

The Jaguars roasted the Steelers for looking ahead at rematch with the Patriots