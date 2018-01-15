

Andrew McCutchen, 31, had spent his entire career in the Pirates’ organization. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Pirates used the three-day weekend to unload two big names, as the team continues to rebuild. After trading ace pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Astros on Saturday, Pittsburgh sent outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the Giants on Monday.

Pittsburgh.My Home.My Fans.My City. The placed that raised me and helped mold me into the man I am today. You will 4ever be in my heart.A tip of the cap to all who have been on this journey with me. With Love and respect,

Cutch pic.twitter.com/QB0n9vuBuZ — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 15, 2018

According to the Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly, the Giants will send two minor leaguers — outfielder Bryan Reynolds and pitcher Kyle Crick — to Pittsburgh in exchange for the 2013 National League MVP. San Francisco was able to hang onto its top prospects because McCutchen is one year away from free agency, keeping his price down.

The Giants also have been busy this offseason, as they acquired third baseman Evan Longoria from the Rays in late December. San Francisco was previously reported to have come to an agreement with the Marlins last month on a deal for Giancarlo Stanton, but the slugging outfielder exercised his no-trade clause and was eventually shipped to the Yankees.

Stanton is one of just three players, along with Nelson Cruz and Jose Bautista, who have longer active streaks of seasons with at least 20 home runs than McCutchen’s seven. Although the five-time all-star, who had spent his entire, nine-year major league career in Pittsburgh, saw his OPS drop over the past two seasons from where it had been from 2012 to 2015, he should offer much-needed help for a Giants squad that was last in homers and slugging percentage in 2017.

On defense, McCutchen, now 31, has shown over the past two seasons that he is not the rangy center fielder he was for so many years in Pittsburgh. The Pirates shifted him last year to right field before moving him back when Starling Marte was given an 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy. According to ESPN, McCutchen ranks last among MLB players since 2016 in runs saved.

Eager to chase birds with you in the outfield. Welcome to the @SFGiants , @TheCUTCH22 pic.twitter.com/r0tqawDgo0 — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) January 15, 2018

The departure of “Cutch” from Pittsburgh represents the end of an era, as the player the Pirates picked 11th overall in 2005 helped end the franchise’s 20-year playoff drought in 2013. However, his alarming 2016 season, in which his OPS plummeted over 130 points to .766, first led to reports that he was on the trading block.

McCutchen bounced back to an encouraging degree in 2017, and the Giants, having missed out this winter on the likes of Stanton and Shohei Ohtani, can view him as a solid consolation prize. Meanwhile, Pirates closer Felipe Rivero, who reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension Monday, did not appear completely delighted with his team’s direction.

‍♂️ — Felipe Rivero (@Rivero43) January 15, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Defending champion Astros set their sights on a 2018 repeat with trade for Gerrit Cole

Baseball agent fired after allegedly filming clients in his shower

Don’t overlook Stefon Diggs’s brilliance for Marcus Williams’s error. Vikings fans won’t.

LeBron James rips President Trump as he praises America and legacy of MLK