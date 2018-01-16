

Who are these guys??? (Stew Milne / Associated Press)

As the least-anonymous man of the bunch, Tom Brady offered a helpful tip to one of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that hopes to upset him and the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“I think what I have learned for a long time is it’s how you play, it’s not what you say,” Brady said of Jalen Ramsey’s cheeky Super Bowl prediction on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show. “Everyone has different ways of handling things — players do, coaches do. We do what works for us, other players do what works for them. The game is going to be decided by who plays the best, not who hypes the best or speaks the best. He’s a really good player. I have watched a ton of film on him. He has a lot of strengths. He’s obviously very confident. That is reflected in how he plays. I am more concerned about how he plays opposed to what he says.

“I have never bought into any of those things. I know what our offense is capable of. We’re going to have to play really well to score points. Again, that just speaks to the hype and us really trying to stay focused on what we need to do. The better we stay focused on the more laser-focused we are on our target, the better I think we will play.”

And so it is that a weird NFL season has come down to this: Brady is hoping to make his eighth trip to the big game (which he has won five times) and we’ll forgive you if the other three quarterbacks who will play Sunday aren’t yet easily identifiable. There’s the Jags’ Blake Bortles (formerly known as the oft-maligned Blake Bortles), the Eagles’ Nick Foles and the Vikings’ Case Keenum. As the Shooter McGavin parody Twitter account reminded us over the weekend, “A Nick Foles/Blake Bortles Super Bowl is still possible.”

Gulp.

[Case Keenum, Nick Foles and Blake Bortles are still alive. Just like everyone expected.]

Bortles does have more playoff victories in 2018 — two — than Brady, as the Twitter account “Blake Bortles Facts” will wickedly remind you, and also “has never been suspended by the NFL for deflating footballs.”

The snark aside, plenty of people are giving Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars more than a good chance of beating the Patriots in the AFC championship game, thanks more to the team’s defense. But the chip on Bortles’s shoulder has been increasing in size, as he indicated after the Jags rang up 45 points to beat the Steelers on Sunday.

“I’ve said it a bunch all year long: I really don’t care,” Bortles said. “I could care less what anybody in here says about me or what anybody in the world says about me. I enjoy going to work every day with the guys in that locker room and the coaching staff. I enjoy everything we do. And this is the type of stuff you dream of, is getting opportunities to play in games like this.”

Tom Brady has started 7 times as many playoff games as the other remaining QBs have, combined. pic.twitter.com/27ld7LowhY — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2018

Brady is, as we all know, 40 and nothing lasts forever, not even this century’s marquee Super Bowl quarterback matchups. After Trent Dilfer and Kerry Collins kicked things off in 2001, things picked up steam with Brady-Kurt Warner in 2002. Toss out Brad Johnson-Rich Gannon in 2003 and we’ve been spoiled by Brady-Jake Delhomme; Brady-Donovan McNabb; Ben Roethlisberger-Matt Hasselbeck; Peyton Manning-Rex Grossman.

And since 2008 we’ve watched Eli Manning-Brady; Roethlisberger-Warner; Drew Brees-Peyton Manning; Aaron Rodgers-Roethlisberger; Eli Manning-Brady; Joe Flacco-Colin Kaepernick (okay; that one wasn’t so stellar); Russell Wilson-Peyton Manning; Brady-Wilson; Peyton Manning-Cam Newton; and Brady-Matt Ryan.

So, you see, maybe we’re overdue for something more akin to Dilfer-Collins or Johnson-Gannon. Or even Bortles-Foles.

