

Leonard Fournette had a more eventful Tuesday than he might have anticipated. (Don Wright/AP)

Leonard Fournette, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stellar rookie running back, escaped injury when he was involved in a minor accident shortly before noon Tuesday in Jacksonville, Fla.

The crash involved three cars and the auto driven by Fournette was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to Tad Dickman, the team’s senior manager for public relations. Fournette was okay and able to drive home. Fournette was not at fault, and none of those in the other cars was injured.

The chain-reaction crash happened about 11:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fournette, who turns 23 Thursday, rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season and caught 36 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, he rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

He and the Jaguars play the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

