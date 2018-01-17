

Hulk Hogan, potential candidate for U.S. Senate? (Chris Carlson/AP)

Roger Stone was one of the first prominent Republican strategists to throw his support behind Donald Trump’s presidential run, at least until Trump ended their official relationship in August 2015 by saying his campaign adviser “no longer serves a useful function” and criticizing him as a “publicity seeker.”

Fast forward a couple of years, and Stone still is backing candidates who have extremely limited political experience.

Responding to a question from GOP consultant Patrick Slevin about U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis’s plan to run for governor of Florida, Stone pivoted to talk about the state’s U.S. Senate race, where Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is up for reelection this year. Rick Scott, Florida’s current governor who cannot run for that office again because of the state’s term-limit rules, is thought to be considering a run at Nelson’s seat, but Stone is hoping Scott loses in the primary … to noted statesman Hulk Hogan.

“At the moment, I am more focused on persuading Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, to challenge Governor Rick Scott for the U.S. Senate nomination in 2018,” Stone told Slevin. “At a minimum, I hope to convince Hogan to body slam Scott in every debate. If the governor is under the impression that his personal responsibility for $1 billion in Medicaid fraud is no longer an issue, he’s wrong.”

According to NBC Miami, Hogan lives near Clearwater, Fla., which is about the only thing that qualifies him for office. His only “run” at political office came in 1998, when he announced his retirement from professional wrestling to mount a fake candidacy for president of the United States, a World Championship Wrestling stunt that lasted all of about a month before he was back in the ring again.

Hogan actually has been something of a political chameleon in real life (such as it is), throwing his support behind Barack Obama in 2008 before switching his allegiance to Mitt Romney in 2012.

“Obama came along and laid out his battle plan and his platform and the change and how things were going to happen, and then four years down the road … he didn’t make a difference,” Hogan told CNN’s Piers Morgan in October 2012.

“Maybe it’s larger than he is. I’m looking for someone who can move the needle — the ratings, the numbers, the unemployment, the national debt. Somebody please get in there and use some common sense.”

Hogan did once joke that he would make a great president, proposing a “flat tax across the board” during an October 2011 appearance on “Fox and Friends.” He has also been banned from WWE since 2015, when audio surfaced of Hogan repeatedly using the n-word.

