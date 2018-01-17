

Kid Rock has at least one huge NHL-related fan in Jeremy Roenick. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

The NHL proudly announced Tuesday its headlining entertainer for the league’s All-Star Game, to be played in Tampa on Jan. 28. Apparently, more than a few fans felt that “Only God Knows Why” the league went with Kid Rock.

In other words, plenty of folks were willing to give the NHL “All Summer Long” to come up with a more relevant, less polarizing act. Those have been references to Kid Rock’s hit songs, by the way. “Bawitdaba,” anyone?

One way to measure the reception the announcement received is via the “ratio” earned by a pair of tweets the NHL posted. In both cases, the number of comments far outweighed the number of retweets, which is bad, and not in an “American Bad Ass” way.

I've never seen @NHL fans more united than they are right now in hating the announcement that Kid Rock is playing the #NHLAllStar game. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2018

In fairness, the tweets got a notable number of likes, as well. In any event, one person who definitely liked the choice was former NHL star Jeremy Roenick, now an analyst who expressed great enthusiasm while helping interview Kid Rock (real name: Robert James Ritchie) Tuesday on NBC Sports Network.

“When I talk to people about you, I say, ‘Kid Rock is the most talented musician, I think, ever on the planet,'” Roenick said (via The Comeback), “because you can put any instrument in your hand or on your mouth, and you can play anything and rock a house, and sing any kind of genre.”

Kid Rock alluded to some of the backlash he has experienced for his expression of conservative political views, including support for President Trump, opposition to Colin Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem and a penchant for displaying the Confederate flag during concerts after he switched to more of a country-rock music style. Last year, the Detroit-area native, who has also been accused of homophobia, teased the possibility of running for a U.S. Senate seat against Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) before acknowledging it was a publicity stunt to promote a new album and concert tour.

“I haven’t done TV in quite some time — no pun intended, but it’s been kind of a turnoff, with all the politics that go into it, what you can and can’t do, and blah, blah, blah,” Kid Rock told NBCSN, which will televise his show during the second intermission of the All-Star Game. He praised the network for “really trying to make this a musical moment inside of a great weekend and a great event.”

Not everyone was of the opinion that adding Kid Rock to the all-star festivities was such a great idea. Here is a sampling of some of the negative reactions online:

When you find out Kid Rock is playing the Alll-Star Game pic.twitter.com/vMDqnK4x8R — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) January 17, 2018

I just hope Kid Rock brings the rest of the Traveling Wilburys with him when he plays the @NHL All Star Game pic.twitter.com/HQ2AM8jro9 — Rob Hoadley (@robhoadley) January 17, 2018

On purpose? — ᴄʀᴀᴄᴋᴍᴀᴄs (@Crackmacs) January 17, 2018

Minorities, people of color and women already feel like the NHL doesn't gaf about them. Having Kid Rock as the All-Star game entertainment just underlies that point. — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) January 17, 2018

Kid Rock will be headlining the entertainment for the NHL All Star game along with Tomi Lahren rapping, the woman who wore the MAGA dress singing, and Scott Baio pucking himself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2018

Hey @NHL, did you actually discuss inviting Kid Rock to perform at the ASG or was it an intern error? — Jason Kay (@JKTHN) January 17, 2018

Nobody chooses #KidRock for their event; they settle for Kid Rock when they can't get anyone else for the money they're offering. #NHLAllStar — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) January 17, 2018

As noted, not everyone hated the choice. Here are some pro-Kid Rock tweets:

Kid Rock playing the NHL All-Star Game makes a hell of a lot more sense than Madonna playing the Super Bowl. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 17, 2018

Yaaaaaasssss! Love the Kid Rock — Roger Mansfield ☄️ (@BluejaysRoger) January 17, 2018

Why does it always have to be about WOMEN and PEOPLE OF COLOR? Stop making an issue out of every freaking deal! As a woman, I WOULD LOVE TO SEE HIM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @KidRock — jdeebee267 (@jdeebee267) January 17, 2018

Others offered cheeky suggestions for a better performer, such as Limp Bizkit and everyone’s favorite Canadian musical punching bag, Nickelback. Then there was this exchange:

Thanks Craig! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) January 17, 2018

Nevertheless, the NHL is likely to forge ahead with Kid Rock, even though he was booed at another recent sporting event, the Pistons’ first game at their new arena. It’s worth noting that the Pistons play in Detroit, where the locally produced, five-time Grammy Award nominee might reasonably have been expected to get a warmer welcome than in, say, Tampa.

Then again, given Tampa’s location, it may fit better with an artist whose most recent album was titled “Sweet Southern Sugar” and spawned singles such as “Po-Dunk” and “Tennessee Mountain Top.” That said, many NHL fans are wondering why the league thought Kid Rock was a good fit for its 2018 All-Star Game.

