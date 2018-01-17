

Tyler Hilinski was expected to be Washington State’s starting quarterback next season. (Denis Poroy/AP)

Police in Pullman, Wash., announced Tuesday night that they found Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at his off-campus apartment. He had failed to show up to a workout earlier in the day so police went to his apartment to do a welfare check, finding a rifle next to his body and a suicide note.

He was 21 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Washington State Coach Mike Leach said in a statement.

Condolences poured in from the Washington State and college football communities.

Heartbroken by the news this evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hilinski family and the Washington State community. — Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) January 17, 2018

I am broken tonight, trying to find the words. I love you and will miss you my son. You brightened the lives of everyone around you! You brought more joy to this earth than you will ever know! May you Rest In Peace! #Ty3 pic.twitter.com/cHquUF5DZr — CoachKen Wilson WSU! (@CoachKWils) January 17, 2018

Hilinski, a third-year sophomore from Claremont, Calif., played in eight games and started the Cougars’ Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State in 2017, completing 130 of 179 passes for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Hilinski threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner in the third overtime, after relieving an injured Luke Falk in Washington State’s 47-44 win over Boise State on Sept. 10. He was expected to assume the Cougars’ starting quarterback job in 2018.

Coolest guy I ever knew man it hurt me to my hart to know that your gone bro. Rest easy bro pic.twitter.com/A2hEMjog1T — Tavares Martin Jr (@ASAP_561) January 17, 2018

“The tragic news today surrounding Tyler Hilinski is devastating to all. Tyler was a tremendous individual, great friend and teammate, and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” Washington State interim athletic director John Johnson said in a statement released Tuesday night. “Earlier tonight, the football team was brought together and informed of the tragedy. There, they were met by campus and department counseling and psychological services, including athletics’ on-staff clinical psychologist and a licensed mental health counselor, along with WSU Athletics medical team. The university will continue to coordinate and provide ongoing counseling care for all student-athletes as long as needed.”

Washington State was scheduled to introduce Pat Chun as its new athletic director on Wednesday. That news conference has been postponed, the school said.

National Institute of Mental Health director Joshua A. Gordon explains some of the latest research surrounding suicide rates in the U.S. (Monica Akhtar/The Washington Post)

Read more from The Post:

Doctor says President Trump is 6 feet 3, 239 pounds, and the Internet has so many athlete comparisons

LeBron James rips President Trump as he praises America and legacy of MLK

Chris Paul led a raid on the Clippers’ locker room and Twitter lost its mind

Chrissy Teigen offers to pay McKayla Maroney’s fine if she speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing

Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr take President Trump to task on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday