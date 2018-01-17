

Kawhi Leonard, left, was averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over nine games this season. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

The San Antonio Spurs will be without star wing Kawhi Leonard for “an indefinite period of time,” the team announced Wednesday as Leonard continues to recover from right quadriceps tendinopathy, a type of severe tendinitis. That ailment already had held Leonard out all of the preseason and caused him to miss 27 games.

“Kawhi has made significant progress and continues to move forward in his rehabilitation,” Spurs General Manager RC Buford said in a tweeted statement. “This is the best approach for the next steps in his return to play.”

Leonard was averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over nine games during the 2017-18 season. He scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds with four assists and four steals Saturday in a win against Denver. But two nights later in Atlanta, Leonard told San Antonio Coach Greg Popovich things “didn’t feel right,” according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Popovich held him out of action and the Spurs lost to the lowly Hawks, 102-99.

“It hasn’t responded the way we wanted it to,” Popovich told the Express-News after the team’s morning shoot-around Wednesday. “He’s given it a shot. He’s frustrated as hell. He wants to play badly. But if we’re going to err, we’re going to do it on the side of health and being wise.”

The Spurs are in third place in the Western Conference with a half-game lead on Minnesota. They are seven games back of Golden State, the top team. San Antonio hasn’t finished outside the of the conference’s top two teams since the 1996-97 season.

San Antonio has been getting by with a rejuvenated LaMarcus Aldridge, who is averaging 22.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Rudy Gay, an offseason free agent addition, is adding 11.5 points per game. Center Pau Gasol is adding another 10.4 points per game.

Read more on the NBA:

NBA power rankings: No surprise, Warriors are No. 1

The Raptors just smoked the Cavaliers, but whatever it means will be lost come playoff time

A reflective Marcin Gortat contemplates retirement at the end of his Wizards contract

Athletes of Haitian descent take issue with Trump’s comments