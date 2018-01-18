{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"49665a0e-64a5-4845-a507-14f688e3d23a","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Cowboys","createdTimestamp":1504894169367,"lastUpdatedTimestamp":1515470786916,"archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"questionIds":["820a1609-65fa-421f-a1f0-1a8f31c9b104","67d90b94-770e-401c-8760-d170fc20c002","eb9f4a6e-d657-4ff6-935a-1213c07873af","307bc476-50b4-4998-98c1-169afbe17de0","d65a070e-8d88-4fc5-afa5-aad11a10db89","5d64c747-b89d-4cba-bdd6-292f1d869eea","4c32d2af-bff6-4943-ac6c-dbac4be5d44e","0f581cc5-6fba-424f-8bf1-883ab0ad1cf6","32a5a3c7-bd42-4fe2-98ab-eaa643faa5bd","fa07fd24-238f-4ba3-bc6e-101fd51d4211","4c18527d-423a-448a-a672-2f1dd87a0325","80aed419-f123-41ee-919a-942878dd38c7","4a011212-4113-4700-af3f-a717dcdd6c2b","07a98bb1-e963-4f81-8550-0cbccd1af988","ae4aa1fa-330a-4258-a54d-f9b10ddeddad","84218e18-57b4-432f-95e4-6dd4429acba1","f713e003-ecd3-4408-96ab-237eb54c2097","6a9f8f89-746e-4471-8ffd-86e933f47708","9168f1a3-b850-46b6-8eba-6bf2bd6195bc","7a2685cf-c1d7-47ea-8497-ec7752146384","0bb990d4-8119-484d-94cf-3f58e9bdd67c","12736e4b-3ef7-4b6f-8cc3-2695a1a4c423","6ff388e9-f8db-4b1e-b8a2-21b21407fda0","a4654d81-5bfa-44fe-9615-f410287ed3f0","2719a3aa-14a6-457a-a232-4adfd88e8747","f5cb960f-f2dc-4d99-aadc-33008f1b32de","475feb9d-fe20-4deb-8173-3bf77d827657","2c2ad91c-1300-482a-a18f-12e219b98fb9","c39ebdd8-78f9-415d-a0b3-08e0272619ba","cbc930eb-c5a9-41f6-ab6f-bc7e299a5861","e9881a27-139c-4b0e-9138-693ae99edab9","48057b78-5661-47a5-b00f-bb7061a92b0a","7f2adf6e-5df1-4940-8de7-c6f08e74eee1","c3ee3a7b-635b-4dfc-9a92-b4d13b90d7dc","bfc3698c-a920-49e1-9edb-2372cb673b9a","989493f4-0ba4-4bd7-a008-888ca57543b4","8e48eb49-f0e4-4377-b4dc-4683a07325e1","542603fc-42db-4547-8d3c-429e87b96f52","b4444cd4-2b8c-4eca-8355-afd33bf194e1","68111055-5621-4e41-b345-36e8acc6c3d2","c177563e-a72e-4323-b661-f345d1b75cff","f78db40d-d949-4a2f-a1a5-8c2961470175","5a1f74c8-4b5f-4bb1-b656-8c2d25002974","03a4c8b9-7de8-4458-9f43-e96dc53f9336","5d2982ae-b02b-492f-8ccc-d8cd15195cda","d3181b24-6e98-476b-88d1-e076b2a1969b","024ef401-2549-409a-9ef5-6bc45e1b0357","a85b090b-b2da-4caa-a244-2a20a1c9c079","6b0f25cd-58db-4787-b39f-7a620616ccbe","50da8268-a9ef-4748-9b5d-98c2ca7b4154","deaf9925-cf57-478f-8b8e-4b13897fa317","43d2ef41-b328-47f2-b9dc-057e162e1e43","fa049191-619a-4378-aa44-5064f7f44bae","7d78e021-2776-4b07-9e25-c3f4503ca4e8","f807892b-40f7-41ef-8b08-79e98e9c0311","acd089df-e45a-4459-9ae3-385e3b465aae","ba62e53e-1b4d-4820-bb74-49dfb3677a6b","3bf6e0b7-9897-4358-8a84-5a531342c450","b4d108ac-9dd1-4d91-bb5f-d0ee8b484d71","09356263-5b8b-4132-8047-2b6fe58c5120","117cb511-13ec-43e0-9663-e5327a77ee13","cf6db59c-22bd-4dee-b058-b1a26d5d4669","fa77abcc-076e-4cf9-a314-c156002d270a","112963ea-efe2-4a53-874b-1c782d2b99f3","9b5f2899-b623-433b-b291-8c111773960a","e436c17b-dd15-4ed5-954b-371849cbd704","7ba72cf0-e243-4944-b462-2831356edd67","1b6dd302-aecd-4260-8ffa-92938f1af7e5","9c89760a-a680-4c7e-b9cd-c37405fd4336","e55c0b38-732e-4c6f-af8f-eddfb2d5fe40","ea1b7074-a83b-45aa-a4f7-22f0c8aaa7dd","4308feaf-9d5f-40a3-a614-47e37f4936ae","d5106fb2-02b5-428a-8423-45968fdf75f7","354ef598-56aa-4e46-84ce-2209942bbb38","72ad9337-379d-4942-a11d-f6fa4d4408ac","1fd18025-2431-49f2-8b22-fe254a73cce9","54a0053c-636d-4075-989b-81c98d99601c","c7186ed0-3f36-4e3c-8a19-fa27bf4f83e8","f6284a47-2cf5-4a59-9314-db703c681602","5eada913-6afb-41ea-bcf0-17e1246898a6","da01aedd-37e0-4351-89cb-c126e65e78e9","d5934672-e5fc-4c76-b2e2-55101d3a5587","4ebdff53-9060-4b14-aa02-40c49e33d174","99288cf0-2298-44dd-8608-b54c92b46b05","ac330271-a778-4eff-be81-228e36b482ef","8fc7f1a8-8041-496a-b672-79f1ca78154c"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:cowboys","questions":[{"questionId":"eb9f4a6e-d657-4ff6-935a-1213c07873af","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1504905701000,"lastUpdated":1515470786000,"questionTitle":"Dez Bryant","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_CSS","id":"f724cf8f-708a-48b2-b16e-e32f2a317b39","src":"<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/397499.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 88 WR</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png\"/>Dallas cowboys\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'2\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>220</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Oklahoma State</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>30</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">REC</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">69</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">838</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">-4</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">6</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Dez Bryant caught three passes for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 6-0 win Sunday to the Eagles.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Receiving</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>REC</td>\n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">FUM</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/raiders.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Oak </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-17</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>59</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-4</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Sea </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12-21</span></td>\n \n <td>3</td>\n <td>43</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Phi </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">6-0</span></td>\n \n <td>3</td>\n <td>24</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>","css":".context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}","html":"<div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/397499.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 88 WR</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png\"/>Dallas cowboys\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'2\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>220</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Oklahoma State</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>30</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">REC</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">69</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">838</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">-4</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">6</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Dez Bryant caught three passes for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 6-0 win Sunday to the Eagles.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Receiving</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>REC</td>\n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">FUM</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/raiders.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Oak </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-17</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>59</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-4</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Sea </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12-21</span></td>\n \n <td>3</td>\n <td>43</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Phi </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">6-0</span></td>\n \n <td>3</td>\n <td>24</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div>"}}]}],"allowDuplicate":false,"noteType":"GROUP","flagged":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi","embed":"<div class=\"context-note\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <div class=\"context-header\">\n <div class=\"note-headline\">\n <div class=\"note-title\">Dez Bryant</div>\n <p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Jan 8, 2018 at 11:06 PM</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class=\"context-body\">\n <div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">\n <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/397499.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 88 WR</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png\"/>Dallas cowboys\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'2\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>220</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Oklahoma State</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>30</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">REC</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">69</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">838</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">-4</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">6</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Dez Bryant caught three passes for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 6-0 win Sunday to the Eagles.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Receiving</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>REC</td>\n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">FUM</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/raiders.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Oak </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-17</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>59</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>1</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-4</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"loose\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Sea </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12-21</span></td>\n \n <td>3</td>\n <td>43</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">1</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Phi </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">6-0</span></td>\n \n <td>3</td>\n <td>24</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>"}, game={gameId=49665a0e-64a5-4845-a507-14f688e3d23a, lastUpdatedBy=heliograf, lastUpdatedTimestamp=1515470786916, allowDuplicate=false, createdTimestamp=1504894169367, questions=[{excludeFromTrivia=false, lastUpdated=1515470786000, questionId=eb9f4a6e-d657-4ff6-935a-1213c07873af, createdDate=1504905701000, questionTitle=Dez Bryant, noteOptions=[{hasComment=false, element={css=.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }, src=<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/397499.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 88 WR</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png"/>Dallas cowboys </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'2"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>220</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Oklahoma State</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>30</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">REC</p> <p class="stats-main">69</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">838</p> <p class="stats-subtext">-4</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">6</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Dez Bryant caught three passes for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 6-0 win Sunday to the Eagles.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Receiving</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>REC</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">FUM</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/raiders.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Oak </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-17</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>59</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td class="no-mobile">-4</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Sea </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12-21</span></td> <td>3</td> <td>43</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Phi </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">6-0</span></td> <td>3</td> <td>24</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div>, html=<div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/397499.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 88 WR</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png"/>Dallas cowboys </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'2"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>220</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Oklahoma State</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>30</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">REC</p> <p class="stats-main">69</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">838</p> <p class="stats-subtext">-4</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">6</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Dez Bryant caught three passes for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 6-0 win Sunday to the Eagles.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Receiving</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>REC</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">FUM</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/raiders.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Oak </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-17</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>59</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td class="no-mobile">-4</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Sea </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12-21</span></td> <td>3</td> <td>43</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Phi </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">6-0</span></td> <td>3</td> <td>24</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div>, id=f724cf8f-708a-48b2-b16e-e32f2a317b39, type=HTML_CSS}}], multipleSelectionAmount=0}], archive=false, questionIds=[820a1609-65fa-421f-a1f0-1a8f31c9b104, 67d90b94-770e-401c-8760-d170fc20c002, eb9f4a6e-d657-4ff6-935a-1213c07873af, 307bc476-50b4-4998-98c1-169afbe17de0, d65a070e-8d88-4fc5-afa5-aad11a10db89, 5d64c747-b89d-4cba-bdd6-292f1d869eea, 4c32d2af-bff6-4943-ac6c-dbac4be5d44e, 0f581cc5-6fba-424f-8bf1-883ab0ad1cf6, 32a5a3c7-bd42-4fe2-98ab-eaa643faa5bd, fa07fd24-238f-4ba3-bc6e-101fd51d4211, 4c18527d-423a-448a-a672-2f1dd87a0325, 80aed419-f123-41ee-919a-942878dd38c7, 4a011212-4113-4700-af3f-a717dcdd6c2b, 07a98bb1-e963-4f81-8550-0cbccd1af988, ae4aa1fa-330a-4258-a54d-f9b10ddeddad, 84218e18-57b4-432f-95e4-6dd4429acba1, f713e003-ecd3-4408-96ab-237eb54c2097, 6a9f8f89-746e-4471-8ffd-86e933f47708, 9168f1a3-b850-46b6-8eba-6bf2bd6195bc, 7a2685cf-c1d7-47ea-8497-ec7752146384, 0bb990d4-8119-484d-94cf-3f58e9bdd67c, 12736e4b-3ef7-4b6f-8cc3-2695a1a4c423, 6ff388e9-f8db-4b1e-b8a2-21b21407fda0, a4654d81-5bfa-44fe-9615-f410287ed3f0, 2719a3aa-14a6-457a-a232-4adfd88e8747, f5cb960f-f2dc-4d99-aadc-33008f1b32de, 475feb9d-fe20-4deb-8173-3bf77d827657, 2c2ad91c-1300-482a-a18f-12e219b98fb9, c39ebdd8-78f9-415d-a0b3-08e0272619ba, cbc930eb-c5a9-41f6-ab6f-bc7e299a5861, e9881a27-139c-4b0e-9138-693ae99edab9, 48057b78-5661-47a5-b00f-bb7061a92b0a, 7f2adf6e-5df1-4940-8de7-c6f08e74eee1, c3ee3a7b-635b-4dfc-9a92-b4d13b90d7dc, bfc3698c-a920-49e1-9edb-2372cb673b9a, 989493f4-0ba4-4bd7-a008-888ca57543b4, 8e48eb49-f0e4-4377-b4dc-4683a07325e1, 542603fc-42db-4547-8d3c-429e87b96f52, b4444cd4-2b8c-4eca-8355-afd33bf194e1, 68111055-5621-4e41-b345-36e8acc6c3d2, c177563e-a72e-4323-b661-f345d1b75cff, f78db40d-d949-4a2f-a1a5-8c2961470175, 5a1f74c8-4b5f-4bb1-b656-8c2d25002974, 03a4c8b9-7de8-4458-9f43-e96dc53f9336, 5d2982ae-b02b-492f-8ccc-d8cd15195cda, d3181b24-6e98-476b-88d1-e076b2a1969b, 024ef401-2549-409a-9ef5-6bc45e1b0357, a85b090b-b2da-4caa-a244-2a20a1c9c079, 6b0f25cd-58db-4787-b39f-7a620616ccbe, 50da8268-a9ef-4748-9b5d-98c2ca7b4154, deaf9925-cf57-478f-8b8e-4b13897fa317, 43d2ef41-b328-47f2-b9dc-057e162e1e43, fa049191-619a-4378-aa44-5064f7f44bae, 7d78e021-2776-4b07-9e25-c3f4503ca4e8, f807892b-40f7-41ef-8b08-79e98e9c0311, acd089df-e45a-4459-9ae3-385e3b465aae, ba62e53e-1b4d-4820-bb74-49dfb3677a6b, 3bf6e0b7-9897-4358-8a84-5a531342c450, b4d108ac-9dd1-4d91-bb5f-d0ee8b484d71, 09356263-5b8b-4132-8047-2b6fe58c5120, 117cb511-13ec-43e0-9663-e5327a77ee13, cf6db59c-22bd-4dee-b058-b1a26d5d4669, fa77abcc-076e-4cf9-a314-c156002d270a, 112963ea-efe2-4a53-874b-1c782d2b99f3, 9b5f2899-b623-433b-b291-8c111773960a, e436c17b-dd15-4ed5-954b-371849cbd704, 7ba72cf0-e243-4944-b462-2831356edd67, 1b6dd302-aecd-4260-8ffa-92938f1af7e5, 9c89760a-a680-4c7e-b9cd-c37405fd4336, e55c0b38-732e-4c6f-af8f-eddfb2d5fe40, ea1b7074-a83b-45aa-a4f7-22f0c8aaa7dd, 4308feaf-9d5f-40a3-a614-47e37f4936ae, d5106fb2-02b5-428a-8423-45968fdf75f7, 354ef598-56aa-4e46-84ce-2209942bbb38, 72ad9337-379d-4942-a11d-f6fa4d4408ac, 1fd18025-2431-49f2-8b22-fe254a73cce9, 54a0053c-636d-4075-989b-81c98d99601c, c7186ed0-3f36-4e3c-8a19-fa27bf4f83e8, f6284a47-2cf5-4a59-9314-db703c681602, 5eada913-6afb-41ea-bcf0-17e1246898a6, da01aedd-37e0-4351-89cb-c126e65e78e9, d5934672-e5fc-4c76-b2e2-55101d3a5587, 4ebdff53-9060-4b14-aa02-40c49e33d174, 99288cf0-2298-44dd-8608-b54c92b46b05, ac330271-a778-4eff-be81-228e36b482ef, 8fc7f1a8-8041-496a-b672-79f1ca78154c], title=NFL Player Cards: Cowboys, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:cowboys, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, apiRoot=https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi, embed=<div class="context-note"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css" rel="stylesheet"> <div class="context-header"> <div class="note-headline"> <div class="note-title">Dez Bryant</div> <p class="note-timestamp">Updated Jan 8, 2018 at 11:06 PM</p> </div> </div> <div class="context-body"> <div class="notes-inner-content context-block"> <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/397499.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 88 WR</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cowboys.png"/>Dallas cowboys </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'2"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>220</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Oklahoma State</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>30</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">REC</p> <p class="stats-main">69</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">838</p> <p class="stats-subtext">-4</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">6</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Dez Bryant caught three passes for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 6-0 win Sunday to the Eagles.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Receiving</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>REC</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">FUM</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/raiders.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Oak </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-17</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>59</td> <td>0</td> <td>1</td> <td class="no-mobile">-4</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class="loose"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/seahawks.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Sea </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12-21</span></td> <td>3</td> <td>43</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">1</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Phi </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">6-0</span></td> <td>3</td> <td>24</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div>, _config_={questionId=eb9f4a6e-d657-4ff6-935a-1213c07873af, _jge=note, id=49665a0e-64a5-4845-a507-14f688e3d23a}}