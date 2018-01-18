Sure, it’s one thing for Jalen Rose to call Paul Pierce “petty” for not wanting the Celtics to show an Isaiah Thomas tribute video on the same night they’re retiring the No. 34 jersey of “The Truth,” but let’s see him say that to Pierce’s face. Oh, he did just that? On national TV, no less?

Yes, Rose did, calling out Pierce on Wednesday for self-centered behavior in no uncertain terms, as the pair of former players sat at the desk of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” The “petty” comment drew an “ooh!” from host Michelle Beadle, and left Pierce with an … interesting expression on his face.

Jalen Rose told Paul Pierce he was "petty" for getting mad at the Celtics who wanted to pay tribute to IT. Paul's reaction pic.twitter.com/0TL05PWYFW — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 18, 2018

The stage was set for this moment earlier in January, when Thomas, who was traded by the Celtics to the Cavaliers in the offseason, made his first trip back to Boston. The problem was that Thomas, who quickly became a fan favorite in two-plus seasons in Boston and led the team to the No. 1 playoff seed in the East last season, was still recovering from his hip injury and as he was not scheduled to play in that game. He asked that the Celtics hold off on showing a planned in-game video tribute until he could return, in better health and with his family in attendance.

At that point, the Cavs were scheduled to make just one more regular season appearance in Boston, on Feb. 11, a date that had already been set aside to honor Pierce, who was named an all-star 10 times in 15 seasons with the Celtics and helped lead the team to the 2008 NBA title.

However, neither Thomas nor Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge saw that looming conflict as much of a problem, with Ainge saying at the time: “I think [a video honoring Thomas] won’t interfere with Paul. And Paul understands that, everybody understands that. It’ll be a great game and a great moment. And Isaiah deserves it, in our minds.”

Well, Pierce didn’t quite understand that. The day after Thomas’s first Boston visit, on ESPN’s “The Jump,” he made it clear that he was not interested in sharing the spotlight when the Cavs guard returned to Beantown.

[NBA calls Chris Paul and James Harden ‘peacemakers’ as others get suspensions]

“I’m not saying Isaiah shouldn’t get a tribute video. … But on February 11, the night I get my jersey retired, I’m not sure I want to look up at the Jumbotron and see Isaiah highlights,” Pierce said, adding “I.T. might have to wait till next year.”

On Tuesday, Thomas stated via Twitter that he wanted to decline the Celtics’ “gracious offer to play a video tribute” during the Feb. 11 game. It “appears this has caused some controversy,” Thomas said, and he asked that the Celtics instead “focus all of their attention on [Pierce’s] career.”

That brought us to Wednesday, when Rose made a case for the appropriateness of the Celtics taking a few moments to honor Thomas on the night they are set to retire Pierce’s number. He followed that with this comment, while looking right at Pierce: “I’ve got to say a word for you, fam — I think it was petty.”

When co-analyst Tracy McGrady asked, “On who?” Rose replied, “On Paul Pierce’s part,” while the latter offered a half-smile that did not seem reflective of any level of amusement.

.@paulpierce34 didn't want to share his jersey retirement night with IT.@JalenRose says that was petty. pic.twitter.com/O5M4Mrufih — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 18, 2018

As Rose pointed out, Pierce’s jersey retirement will take place after the Feb. 11 game has been played, giving the Celtics plenty of opportunities to show a short video honoring Thomas during one of the many stoppages in play. If Pierce did not want to be perceived as “petty,” he didn’t help his cause by pointing out to Rose that “during the game, you’re going to have different memories from the time I spent [in Boston],” before complaining about the possibility of the team taking away “two minutes” of time that could be spent honoring him to pay homage to Thomas.

Later in the telecast, Pierce confessed to Rose that the latter was “right,” saying, “I am petty.” However, that was just to set up a jab at Rose’s infamous role, while he was with the Raptors, in helping allow Kobe Bryant to score 81 points in one game.

“I’ma be petty 81 more times, too,” Pierce joked, but he failed to elicit the same uncomfortable reaction from Rose that the first mention of “petty” had gotten from himself.

Pierce: Jalen, you were right. I am petty, and I'm gonna be petty 81 more times too… pic.twitter.com/YUbidHR9Sv — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Thomas was proving that he, too, was no slouch in the pettiness department. After media outlets such as ESPN and Uproxx posted video of Rose calling out Pierce, the Cavs guard — and, in at least one instance, his wife — hit “like” on the posts.

Sometimes I’m so tired of this story and other times I hope it never ends pic.twitter.com/jztmYGr0sU — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 18, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant join in as Colin Kaepernick nears end of $1 million pledge

Spurs shut down star Kawhi Leonard for ‘indefinite period of time’

Plenty of work lies ahead if the Cavaliers want to meet the Warriors again

Doctor says Trump is 6-3, 239 pounds, and the Internet has so many athlete comparisons