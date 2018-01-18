Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, finally injury-free, is an all-star. He’s thrilled, as well he should be.

Joel Embiid made the All-Star game. Here is his reaction when he found out. pic.twitter.com/gf4zRt2C7I — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 18, 2018

Perhaps no one in the entire Sixers franchise has followed the organizational mantra of “Trust the Process” more than Embiid, who was drafted third in 2014 but played just 31 games through his first three seasons thanks to a variety of ailments that cost him his first two NBA campaigns in their entirety. Thursday night in Boston against the Celtics marked his 32nd game of the season, rendering his first all-star berth more than a little poetic.

Embiid’s coaches and teammates were over the moon about the selection as well.

The Sixers players in the locker room burst into cheer when Joel Embiid was named an All-Star starter. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) January 18, 2018

Brett Brown asked how it feels for @JoelEmbiid to be an All-Star starter: It’s like one of your kids getting a star and taping it up on the wall…His is a great story of perseverance. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 19, 2018

Embiid, who entered the game against Boston averaging 23.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, now has a little bit more ammo if he decides to resume his pursuit of Rihanna. Or maybe he’s over it.

Joel Embiid isn't sweating Rihanna anymore: "On to the next one." pic.twitter.com/63hCp0AuV7 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 19, 2018

In the meantime, we can be sure he’ll continue to celebrate with teammates and at the expense of the East-leading Celtics. Embiid scored 26 points to go with 16 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in Philadelphia’s 89-80 win.

Dont get in the way when Embiid feels like celebrating just ask Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/XcYWWZvDjF — LeWob James (@World_Wide_Wob) January 19, 2018

Read more on the NBA:

No surprise, LeBron James and Steph Curry will be picking this year’s NBA all-star teams

The Spurs made a big bet on LaMarcus Aldridge. He has responded with an MVP-caliber season.

Jalen Rose tells Paul Pierce he’s ‘petty’ for opposing Isaiah Thomas tribute

NBA calls Chris Paul and James Harden ‘peacemakers’ as others get suspensions