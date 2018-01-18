Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, finally injury-free, is an all-star. He’s thrilled, as well he should be.

Perhaps no one in the entire Sixers franchise has followed the organizational mantra of “Trust the Process” more than Embiid, who was drafted third in 2014 but played just 31 games through his first three seasons thanks to a variety of ailments that cost him his first two NBA campaigns in their entirety. Thursday night in Boston against the Celtics marked his 32nd game of the season, rendering his first all-star berth more than a little poetic.

Embiid’s coaches and teammates were over the moon about the selection as well.

Embiid, who entered the game against Boston averaging 23.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, now has a little bit more ammo if he decides to resume his pursuit of Rihanna. Or maybe he’s over it.

In the meantime, we can be sure he’ll continue to celebrate with teammates and at the expense of the East-leading Celtics. Embiid scored 26 points to go with 16 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in Philadelphia’s 89-80 win.

