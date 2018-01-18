They got around six inches of snow in the Charlotte area on Wednesday, which is a lot for the Charlotte area to handle and enough for Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency and urge everyone to stay off the roads, citing the “extremely hazardous” conditions. Nevertheless, the Charlotte Checkers decided to go ahead and play their scheduled American Hockey League game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Both teams were in place along with the on-ice officials, so game on.

But the Checkers did make one minor concession to the elements: They closed the game to fans, playing it in an empty Bojangles’ Coliseum. And things got delightfully weird.

Tonight was fun. Thanks for following along and staying safe. #BehindClosedDoors2 pic.twitter.com/XCYaL3UJ52 — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 18, 2018

With a skeleton crew on hand to run the show, certain team employees had to take on unfamiliar tasks.

When you’re a ticket guy and they make you clean the ice pic.twitter.com/5UJusGd2Hx — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 17, 2018

Chubby is here! JK it’s our corporate servicing specialist. She’s trying. pic.twitter.com/0u7F0XtBHG — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 17, 2018

Our finance guy is our PA announcer pic.twitter.com/nuMLLfHN8h — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 17, 2018

And finally, our COO is the DJ. Things are weird. #BehindClosedDoors2 pic.twitter.com/PkYA2dFaoT — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) January 17, 2018

The Checkers themselves had to use their imaginations, which they did.

As did the Kiss Cam operator.

The game actually turned out to be a bit of a barnburner, with the Checkers erasing a 3-1 third-period deficit to win, 4-3.

“It was a little different, but give [Bridgeport] credit because they came out flying and out-shot us 14-4 in the first period,” Charlotte Coach Mike Vellucci told the team’s website after the game. “The game was so important that it doesn’t matter how many people in the stands, and I think it just took us a while to realize that the game was that important.”

Said Checkers center Lucas Wallmark, who scored the team’s final two goals: “It’s more fun to play with people out there, but we need to do our best no matter what the situation. It was the first time for me playing that type of game, but it’s good to learn from that too.”

