To keep from crying during the final run of her career, Julia Mancuso donned a Wonder Woman ski suit and tied a red cape around her neck, then raced downhill at the World Cup in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, with friends and American skiing legends waiting for her at the bottom.
That was how Macuso’s illustrious skiing career will end, with the same buoyancy and shimmer its held for years.
“I felt like the crazier I would dress, the better and easier and less I would be emotional and cry,” Mancuso told the Associated Press. “I had to pull out the superpowers for today.”
“Super Jules,” as Mancuso has been known to American teammates for years, was greeted with a champagne shower at the end of her run by Lindsey Vonn. The two have raced together since age 9.
Mancuso, 33, is the most awarded skier in American history. In all, she four Olympic gold medals, five world championship medals and 36 World Cup medals in a 19-year career.
Today will be my last race. I have lots of fun photos, and I'm sure there will plenty more today (watch the race!) bib 31 :) but I think this one says it all. I stood proud and tall in this years Olympic Uniform. I believed anything would be possible, and this journey shooting for the moon, left me with many bright stars. 💫 so here you go! It has been an epic battle with my hip injury, and the past 3 years I have put everything into returning to competition at the highest level and the goal to reach my 5th olympics. There have been really promising days during this challenging process and I have kept my spirits up despite many who questioned and doubted me. Sadly I haven’t found the progression to compete with the best in world again but I’m proud to have fought until the very end. It is with a heavy heart I have to say goodbye to ski racing, but I do so also with a very Full heart. I'm so grateful for all of the incredible opportunities I've been provided and the amazing friendships I've formed along the way. Thank you to my family, sponsors and my team for believing in me, my doctors, fans and especially my husband who has supported me through these difficult times. I'm happy that I get to ski my last race here in Cortina – one of my favorite stops on tour. I had my first podium here, and now I get to say farewell. I’m excited to see where skiing and life’s adventure will take me next! Thank you @spyderactive @pocsports @stockli_1935 @kttape @gopro @squawalpine @swix_sport @lesserevilsnacks @hiballenergy @usskiteam @lange_boots
She was gunning for a bid to her fifth Olympics, but hasn’t fully recovered still from right hip surgery that’s held her out of the past two World Cup seasons.
When it became clear she wouldn’t qualify for the combined event in PyeongChang, South Korea, next month, she chose instead to leave professional skiing and join NBC as a broadcaster for the games.
“It was really emotional after the first training run because it kind of hit me then that this was going to be too hard for my body,” she told reporters through tears afterward. “I’ve already gotten rid of most the tears. It’s an emotional time because it’s been such a big part of my life.”
Her first Olympic medal, a gold in the 2006 giant slalom in Turin, Italy, was the lone bright spot in for Team USA skiing, which won only two more medals the rest of the Games.
Her coach gave her a plastic tiara in 2005 that she wore as a good-luck charm, even on the medal stand at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. During those Games she released a line of lingerie called “Kiss My Tiara.”
“I think underwear is my calling,” she once told reporters. “You can be feminine and fast.”
She won two silver medals for the downhill and combined events in those Games, then a bronze in combined in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
