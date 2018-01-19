

Tim Tebow, big-league prospect. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today)

Tim Tebow had a .226/.309/.347 slash line in 126 minor league games last season, which was split between the Class A Columbia Fireflies and the Class A Advanced St. Lucie Mets. For a normal minor league prospect, those numbers would be cause for concern, but Tebow obviously isn’t a normal minor league prospect, given that he’s a 30-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback who hadn’t played competitive baseball since he was in high school. But he was quite the box-office draw, as the Fireflies and Mets both set single-season attendance records.

And so we have Friday’s announcement from the big-league Mets:

We’ve invited nine players to major league #SpringTraining including: Peter Alonso, P.J. Conlon, Kevin Kaczmarski, Patrick Mazeika, Drew Smith, Corey Taylor, Tim Tebow, David Thompson and Adonis Uceta. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) January 19, 2018

As last season was winding down, Tebow said he wanted to give baseball another go in 2018. He has spent his time since then working as a college football analyst for the SEC Network.

“[The next step is] still something we’re figuring out, but for me it’ll be a lot of training,” he told the Associated Press in late August. “For me, it’ll be about working on training and building the muscle memory where I can do it for two, five, seven days and continue to build a couple of weeks at a time.”

An invitation to the Mets’ major league camp guarantees Tebow nothing more than a chance to begin spring training with the club’s big-leaguers, which in turn will likely boost attendance to the Mets’ spring training games in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Last June, Mets GM Sandy Alderson all but admitted the team took a chance on Tebow with an eye toward the bottom line.

“Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business. My attitude is ‘why not?’ ” he said.