

Zay Jones was a second-round draft pick by Buffalo last year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested Monday night in Los Angeles for felony vandalism, according to multiple reports. In video obtained by TMZ Sports, a naked man described as Jones can be seen struggling with another man in a hallway, and later a hallway is shown with blood smears on the walls and spatters on the floor.

TMZ Sports reported that the other man in the video was Jones’s brother Cayleb, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. According to the website, Cayleb Jones was able to restrain his brother, who tried to jump out of a 30th-floor window, until police arrived.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

The man identified as Jones can be heard in the video saying, “I’m going to fight for Jesus.” After pushing away the man identified as his brother, Jones runs down the hallway as a woman is heard screaming.

TMZ reported that Jones ran into an apartment used by the girlfriend of his brother, then back out and toward a public balcony area, where he smashed a window with his foot. Jones reportedly tried to “squeeze through the hole in the window,” but his brother prevented him from doing so.

According to NFL.com, Jones was receiving treatment Tuesday for his injuries at the Los Angeles County Jail hospital ward, and he remains in custody on $20,000 bail. A police spokesman told the Associated Press that officers found Jones “breaking glass doors and windows” after they were called to a disturbance at a residential building in downtown Los Angeles.

After setting NCAA Division I records for single-season and career receptions while at East Carolina, Jones was selected in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2017 draft. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound player had a somewhat disappointing rookie season, catching just 27 passes on 74 targets for 316 yards and two touchdowns, but Bills Coach Sean McDermott said in January that Jones had been dealing with a shoulder injury and had proved “mentally tough.”

Jones, whose legal name is Isaiah Avery Jones, and his brother are the sons of former linebacker Robert Jones, who also played at East Carolina before a 10-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl victories with the Dallas Cowboys. Another brother, Levi Jones, is a linebacker at Southern California and Jones’s uncle, Jeff Blake, enjoyed a lengthy career as an NFL quarterback.

Read more from The Post:

NFL sets new definition for controversial catch rule

Alliance of American Football to kick off after Super Bowl

NFL owners not planning to vote on changing national anthem policy next week

Daniel Bryan cleared for WWE return after concussion-related retirement