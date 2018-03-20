

The Senators’s Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda Currey, attend the 2015 NHL Awards. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The NHL world was hit with awful news Tuesday, when the Ottawa Senators announced that team captain Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, had lost their unborn son. The couple had announced they were expecting in November, and the baby’s due date was reportedly in mid-April.

“The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son,” the Senators said in a statement. “We ask that you respect the family’s wishes for privacy during the grieving process.”

Karlsson is in his ninth season with the Senators, who made him the 15th overall pick in the 2008 draft, and he has won the Norris Trophy twice while being selected for five all-star games. He married Melinda Currey in August, and in December, Karlsson posted a photo from a gender reveal party in which he learned that she was carrying a boy.

You my boy blue.!! A post shared by Erik Karlsson (@erikkarlsson65) on Dec 18, 2017 at 6:06am PST

“Today is a day to remember that there are way more important things in life and hockey is just a game!!” former NHL player Marc Savard, an Ottawa native, said Tuesday on Twitter. “Our condolences to [Karlsson] and his wife Melinda on their tragic loss!!”

The entire LA Kings' organization is thinking of Erik Karlsson and his family during this time ❤️ — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 20, 2018

The players and staff of the NHLPA extend their condolences to Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son. https://t.co/gjoLYo5Ihw — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 20, 2018

Our thoughts are with Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda. https://t.co/5E8ilYqXXo — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 20, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with you @ErikKarlsson65 on the sad news of your son. May he rest in peace.



Larry Robinson & family — Larry Robinson (@19LarryRobinson) March 20, 2018

Before the news emerged about his son, the Senators had announced that Karlsson would not be playing in Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers. The 27-year-old Swedish native had missed practices on Monday and Tuesday, after playing in Ottawa’s previous game on Saturday.

Read more from The Post:

Ten games before the playoffs, Capitals’ lingering questions start in the crease

NFL sets new definition for controversial catch rule

Body of missing Saint Joseph’s rugby player found in Bermuda