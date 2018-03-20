

Kermit Davis Jr. is introduced as Mississippi’s new men’s basketball coach in Oxford, Miss., on Monday. (Bruce Newman/Oxford Eagle via AP)

Kermit Davis has some strong ideas about how his Mississippi Rebels basketball team is going to behave, and he told fans and reporters some of those ideas at his introduction on campus Monday.

After some platitudes about being “relentless, athletic, explosive,” and playing “fast and smart in transition,” Davis made a bold statement about pregame pomp and circumstance.

“We’re going to be a respectful team that respects the flag and the national anthem,” he said. “All those things from culture is what we’re about. It’s who we’re going to be.”

Here are his remarks in full (emphasis added):

“What is Ole Miss Basketball going to look like? It’s going to be relentless, athletic, explosive, a team that’s going to have to play on and on and on to beat. It’s going to be a team that’s going to be unselfish. We’re going to play fast and smart in transition. We’re going to try to get easy baskets. We’re going to try to play with great body language. We’re going to be a respectful team that respects the flag and the national anthem. All those things from culture is what we’re about. It’s who we’re going to be.”

Ole Miss basketball, for what it’s worth, has not had any drama surrounding the national anthem.

The Rebels’ drama came on the court, mainly in the form of a 12-20 record and three seasons of missed NCAA tournaments that cost Andy Kennedy his job.

That’s something else Davis might want to focus on. His Middle Tennessee State team went 25-8 this year and won the Conference USA regular season title. But the Blue Raiders lost in overtime to Southern Miss during the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals and were left out of the NCAA tournament.

His compliance past might be something to consider, too. In his one and only season as the head coach at Texas A&M 27 years ago, he had an 8-21 record and was handed a two-year show-cause order for NCAA violations.

NCAA bylaws make no mention of behavior during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

