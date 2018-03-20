

A police crime scene tape blocks off a closed FedEx store that authorities say may be linked to an explosion a San Antonio area FedEx. (Jon Herskovitz/Reuters)

The PGA Tour is ramping up security for the WGC-Dell Match Play tournament in Austin this week, saying that it is working with FBI and local law enforcement authorities after four unsolved bombings in the city this month.

“While we do not comment specifically on security measures, the safety and security of our players and fans is, and always will be, our top priority,” it said in a statement (via the Golf Channel). “Our security advisers at the Tour are working in close collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to monitor, review and evaluate the situation and implement procedures as needed.”

In addition, the Tour urged fans to review its bag policy and list of prohibited items before play begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Among the golfers in the field are Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Paul Casey.

[ Package believed to be bound for Austin explodes near San Antonio ]

Two people have been killed and several others injured in the bombings that police believe is the work of a serial bomber, and early Tuesday a package bound for Austin exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio, with one man suffering minor injuries.

There has been no word yet from the NBA or the San Antonio Spurs on whether stricter measures will be in place when the team hosts the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Read more from The Post:

Body of missing Saint Joseph’s rugby player found in Bermuda

The Browns’ Joe Thomas embraces retirement, and LeBron James

Female former Mavericks employee puts her name to harassment claims, calls out Mark Cuban

James Blake says tennis seeding rules punish Serena Williams and other returning mothers