So much for Alabama’s quarterback battle, at least for now, and that’s just fine with Nick Saban.

The upcoming fight came into sharp focus in January when Saban made the gutsy move to pull Jalen Hurts in favor of Tua Tagovailoa with the national championship on the line. Tagovailoa delivered and the hints of an impending quarterback controversy that were seedlings last fall suddenly were in full bloom. Which brings us to a spring football game that was, even by ‘Bama standards, wildly anticipated.

Unfortunately, the battle didn’t happen because Tagovailoa suffered a thumb injury on his passing hand in the first practice. Even more unfortunately, that did nothing to temper questions, which — sarcasm alert — delighted Saban to no end.

“I think in a few days Tua will probably be able to do some things but when you hurt your thumb on your throwing hand, it’s kind of hard to grip the ball so I think that’s going to be the issue,” Saban said, adding that Tagovailoa would be evaluated in Birmingham in a few days.

And then he was off and running, getting his exasperated rant into regular season form.

“Both those guys have been great,” he said. “I know that every time I stand up here, y’all [reporters] are going to try to make something out of it that it isn’t. It’s two good players that both can contribute to our team and we’re going to give them both an opportunity to do that.

“They’ve been great with each other. They’ve been great for each other. They’ve both shown leadership for our team. They’re both important to our team.”

Hurts, the SEC offensive player of the year as a freshman, is 26-2 as a starter. With the Tide down 13-0 in the second half of the title game, Tagovailoa, as a freshman, came in and led the team into overtime, winning it with a 41-yard touchdown pass.

“We’re giving both guys an opportunity and we’ll see how they compete and see how they do,” Saban said. “We don’t have any decisions. We’re not speculating on any decisions, but we’re just going to be fair and honest in terms of how we give both players a chance to compete.”

For now, Saban can sidestep the topic.

“I know y’all want a depth chart,” Saban said in his opening statement, “but the depth chart is an organizational instrument right now used so that we can organize practice.”

Speaking of which, he pointed out that, at the moment, “we don’t have enough good guys in the secondary.” Oh, they’re coming because they’ve been recruited, but they aren’t there yet. So … there were questions. And his answer?

“We’ve done a lot of these kind of things. [Wide receiver] Christion Jones, you know we taught him how to play defensive back, so what we do is in individual [drills], which is when you’re there — so I should probably change this and let him go with the receivers while you’re there and then I’ll work with him while you’re not there and I wouldn’t have to answer all these kinds of questions,” Saban cracked, in his special way.

” … I’m sure your next question is how many reps is he getting and who’s he splitting time with and who’s he competing with and what team is he on and where’s he at on the depth chart. None of which we have an answer for, so I’ll just take the questions out of your mouth.”

Alrighty then. On to the next topic. Saban, it was pointed out, changed the coaching staff significantly because assistant coaches leave for better spots.

“I didn’t have a choice,” Saban interrupted. “You make it sound like I did it on purpose.”

Glad he cleared all that up. Saban is rolling already.

