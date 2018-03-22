

Charlie Ebersol is one of the co-founders of the American Alliance of Football. (American Alliance of Football)

David Dixon tried it in 1982, Vince McMahon tried it in 2001 and now Charlie Ebersol will try it in 2019.

Entertainment entrepreneurs have long been convinced professional football was a sport not just reserved for fall, and fans would take to teams and a start-up league that provided football outside the NFL and college football seasons.

Ebersol, the son of XFL executive Dick Ebersol, will lead the latest attempt at professional spring football with the American Alliance of Football, an eight-team start-up set to kick off in 2019.

“This is a massive gap in the market,” Ebersol said during the Alliance’s rollout on Tuesday. “This is a marketplace of tens of millions of Americans who have been telling us for decades that they want to see high quality football longer than the football season.”

But the AAF’s launch comes with the game in the midst of an existential crisis, according to some experts, or in the belly of a severe market correction, according to others. Both groups agree the news surrounding football certainly isn’t good.

Amid discoveries that link football to degenerative brain disease — chronic traumatic encephalopathy — youth football participation dropped nearly 30 percent between 2008 and 2013, according to data collected by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Four states will consider legislation this year to ban tackle football for children 12 and under. High school player participation is down 4.5 percent in the last decade, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

[ Convinced he’s living with CTE, former NFL running back Larry Johnson battles self-destructive impulses ]

NFL viewership during a season marked by gruesome injuries and political discord dropped 10 percent this past season, leading some who study the league and its market to suggest America’s appetite for football isn’t as strong as it once was.

“Tackle football has real problems,” Southern Utah University economics professor David Berri said. “You want the [new] league to last 50 years, I’m not sure tackle football is going to be here in 50 years.”

And beside football’s continuing public relations trial, the AAF will enter a market already stuffed with gridiron alternatives.

College football is a multibillion-dollar business. The Arena Football League still exists, although it’s set to play this season with just four teams. High school football owns Friday nights in a large portion of the South and Midwest, and McMahon, the WWE and XFL founder, is reviving his league in 2020.

“I live in Big Ten country,” said Scott Tainsky, who studies sports economics at Wayne State University. “On any given Saturday, you’re looking at hundreds of thousands of fans who are going to games and tens of millions more watching on TV.”

So is there really a market for more football? Maybe, Tainsky says, but certainly not the kind of football spectators are used to seeing.

The AAF will introduce rule changes — no kickoffs, no extra points, shorter playclocks — designed to complete a game in less than 2 ½ hours, Ebersol said. The league’s app will include play-by-play fantasy-football-style gaming similar to in-game prop bets.

Those tweaks could be enough of a spin on traditional football to draw spectators to a game instead of other entertainment options. Rather than go to a movie, for example, or a concert, go to a shorter, more action-packed football game.

“The thing that makes these leagues go is where you put them and what are the other options there for entertainment,” Colorado College economics professor Aju Fenn. “Because it’s not sports; it’s entertainment.”

That miscalculation is what felled both the USFL and XFL.

The USFL, started by David Dixon, a New Orleans businessman, had relative success with spring football for two seasons, until Donald Trump, a team owner, pushed the league to play in the fall and compete with the NFL. It got crushed, lost an estimated $163 million in its three total seasons and folded. The product in the fall wasn’t unique.

[ Vince McMahon relaunches XFL, says it will have ‘nothing to do with politics’ ]

The XFL, founded by McMahon, the professional wrestling magnate, folded after a season of poor on-field performance and bad broadcast ratings. Even after rules changes to make the contests more action-packed, XFL football looked instead like bad college ball.

Those are the cautionary tales for the American Alliance of Football, experts say. Their watchword: embrace being different.

“If you asked Alabama fans, ‘Do you want football in the spring?’ they’d say, ‘Yes,’” Berri said. “But they mean Alabama football. But then ask, ‘Do you want football in the spring played by people and teams you don’t know?’ Well, probably not.”

That’s the AAF’s defining challenge, Berri said. Its football must be different enough, yet somehow recognizable, from all the other football out there.

