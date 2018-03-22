

Loyola guard Clayton Custer signs autographs on campus after helping the Ramblers to the Sweet 16. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Zach Seidel, the director of multimedia communications at Maryland Baltimore County, asked the question on the minds of all of NCAA tournament Cinderellas: “Sup?”

Because as bracket busters muscle their way through the crowd of 68, they claim precious real estate in basketball watchers’ minds, raising certain questions about relatively unknown programs.

Such as: What is UMBC? Is it Loyola Chicago or Loyola-Chicago? Who are these brothers on Nevada (Also, Nev-aah-duh or Nev-ahh-duh)? Marshall has a basketball team?

And for those answers, basketball watchers, with one eye on the TV and another online, turn to Twitter, where mere mortals tweet for the teams and players making immortal runs through college hoops history.

[ NCAA broadcasts feed on the tears of young children, and critics have had enough ]

Just as Jairus Lyles gutted out 28 high-stress points for the Retrievers against Virginia and Clayton Custer bounced in a buzzer beater for Sister Jean’s Ramblers to stun Tennessee, a crew of spunky tweeters sat behind them, defining forever those moments online.

They included Seidel, whose razor-like wit on the @UMBCAthletics account the night the Retrievers knocked off Virginia may well have cut down virtual nets for UMBC during the first weekend of March Madness.

His authentic quirk endeared hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers to “Retriever Nation,” perhaps setting an example for online comportment for future Cinderellas.

“The weird part was, I wasn’t nervous at all,” Seidel told The Washington Post

He needled CBS analyst Seth Davis, who Sharpied-in Virginia immediately after the game tipped off. He trolled a Maryland Terrapins fan, hoping he enjoyed the game from the couch. After ESPN had given UMBC a 1.5-percent chance of pulling the upset of upsets, he cooly responded after the game, “Sup.”

“I was having a good time, laughing and smiling,” he said. “My colleague sitting next to me was going, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’ I said, ‘Just relax.’ ”

@UMBCAthletics had around 5,400 followers before tipoff. Now it has 106,000. By comparison, Texas A&M, the school with the largest enrollment in the Sweet 16, has 113,000 followers on its athletics Twitter account, @12thMan.

“During the tournament you have to be conscious there are more eyes on you,” said Jeremiah McCallie, Loyola Chicago’s director of creative services and men’s basketball tweeter. “You really have to make sure that everything is spelled right. If you’re going to reread something twice, reread it four times.”

Since Donte Ingram’s three-pointer beat Miami in the round of 64, McCallie’s phone has hardly stopped buzzing.

[ Short shorts are in again. Just look at Michigan players in the Sweet 16. ]

Loyola’s public relations team didn’t come to the tournament with any social media content prepared about Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Ramblers’ 98 year-old chaplain. Now she’s practically a meme. She’s been interviewed on “Good Morning America.” One reporter called her a “national sensation.”

“Really, if I can correct you, international,” she replied.

There’s only so much planning you can do to prepare for a stage of this magnitude. Marshall’s athletics department, for example, made some fancier infographics to tweet out.

Loyola, which has close to 10,000 Twitter followers for its basketball team, prepped some Texas-themed art for its games in Dallas. McCallie has uploaded dozens of photos to the athletic department’s Instagram account.

But once the ball went up in the air?

“At that point we’re just trying to appeal to our fans and try to make things our fans can get excited about and share,” said Wilbur DeLashmet, Marshall men’s basketball’s sports information director.

“For me,” McCallie said. “If I think it, I just kinda tweet it.”

Read more from The Post:

NCAA broadcasts feed on the tears of young children, and critics have had enough

Rick Pitino is defiant in face of FBI probe: ‘I’ve never cheated to get a player’

NCAA tournament gambling: ATS trends for all your Sweet 16 needs

A bright future awaits UMBC’s Ryan Odom, but will it be with the Retrievers or another team?

Here’s something worse than Charles Barkley’s golf swing: His NCAA tournament bracket

John Feinstein: In his 43rd season, Mike Krzyzewski isn’t slowing down