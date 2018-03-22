Tony Romo spent so much time preparing for his PGA Tour debut Thursday that his wife “hasn’t seen much of me over the last month,” he said earlier this week. And for a while Thursday during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic, it looked as if the risk of marital discord would be worth it. Romo rebounded from consecutive bogeys at Nos. 2 and 3 with birdies at Nos. 4 and 5, the latter coming on a Hail Mary of sorts.

Tony Romo goes DEEP! Back-to-back birdies get the former quarterback back to even par thru 6 @CoralesChamp. pic.twitter.com/3jDM7bDNOK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2018

Romo would go on to birdie No. 8 after a nice approach shot:

Tony Romo nearly holes out for eagle!



He'll take the birdie @CoralesChamp. pic.twitter.com/S7acVcEycc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2018

He was at even par through 12 holes, but then the bottom fell out for the former Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster. He played the next four holes at 5 over, with three bogeys and a double bogey, and finished with a round of 5-over 77, well off the pace set by Brice Garnett, who shot a 63 and leads the tournament as of this writing. In a tie for 115th place, Romo finished better than just one golfer: Guy Boros, a 53-year-old who has made all of $8,882 this season playing on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

According to Golfweek, Romo didn’t hit a green on the back nine until the par-3 17th hole, which he parred after missing a seven-foot putt for birdie.

As an amateur with a +0.3 handicap, Romo was allowed to receive a sponsor’s exemption into the tournament, which is going up against the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event this weekend and thus has a field stocked with lesser-known golfers. He was a 9-to-1 underdog to make the cut at the start of the tournament, a bet I hope none of you took.

