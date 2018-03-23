

Aldon Smith has had numerous arrests since he was drafted in 2011. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Aldon Smith, whose once-promising NFL career was derailed by a number of off-field incidents, has been arrested again, this time for violating a court order to stay away from his alleged victim in an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this month. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Smith turned himself in to San Francisco police on Friday morning after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The alleged domestic violence incident took place March 3 after an unidentified woman accused Smith of assaulting her inside a San Francisco home. He pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, assault, false imprisonment and vandalism charges and posted $30,000 bail, with a judge issuing a protective order prohibiting him from contacting his alleged victim.

Since entering the NFL in 2011, Smith now has either been arrested or charged with a crime seven times, according to a timeline compiled by the Sporting News. They range from multiple DUI offenses to weapons charges to making a false bomb threat at an airport to the recent domestic violence charge.

The seventh overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, Smith registered 33.5 sacks over his first two seasons for the 49ers and was a first-team all-pro in 2012. Released by San Francisco in 2015, the linebacker signed with the Oakland Raiders only to be suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, a ban that still stands. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since November 2015, and the Raiders officially released him on March 5 with his contract set to expire.

Smith has been in and out of rehab numerous times and reportedly tried again earlier this month after being persuaded by the parents of his alleged victim in the domestic-violence incident.

