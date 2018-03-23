He doesn’t play in Sacramento anymore, but NBA star DeMarcus Cousins is still offering to give back to his old community.

The New Orleans Pelicans center has offered to pay for the funeral of Stephon Clark, the 22 year-old black man shot by police Sunday while holding a cell phone in his grandmother’s backyard, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Clark’s death sparked protests in California’s capital, which led to the Sacramento Kings’ game against the Atlanta Hawks to be delayed. Eventually, police turned fans away from Golden 1 Center because of the crowds.

After the game, franchise owner Vivek Ranadive addressed fans from mid-court and said his team would try to “bring everybody together to make the world a better place.”

Kings owner and chairman @Vivek addresses the crowd following tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/yVODGnPovs — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 23, 2018

A GoFundMe page set up to benefit Clark’s family has exceeded its $50,000 goal to raise $63,250, as of 8 p.m., Friday.

Cousins, who is out for the seasons with a left achilles injury, said he will always consider Sacramento a home when he was traded to New Orleans in 2017.

As a member of the Kings, he offered to pay for the funeral of a high school football player shot dead hours before his team had a playoff game.

Cousins won the inaugural Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award in October for his community work in New Orleans, Sacramento and Mobile, Ala., his hometown.

